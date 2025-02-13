Thursday, February 13, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

MotoGP to race in Barcelona until 2031

Latest NewsMotoGPRacing
2 min.read

Monthlymembersclub

Motogp To Race In Barcelona Until 2031Fan favourite. Iconic city. Classic track. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is confirmed to host MotoGP until 2031.

MotoGP will race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2031. Winner of Best GP for the Championship-deciding Solidarity GP in 2024, located in one of the world’s true headliner cities and always packed with passionate fans of the most exciting sport on earth, it couldn’t be a better combination.

Since its debut in 1992, the track has become a giant on the calendar, holding 34 Grands Prix so far and becoming the circuit on the calendar with the third most consecutive seasons hosting MotoGP.

MotoGP will now add even more chapters to our already storied history in Barcelona thanks to this new contract extension.

Miquel Sàmper, Minister of Business and Labour of the Government of Catalonia and president of the Circuit de Barcelona–Catalunya: “We celebrate this deal, which strengthens Catalonia’s connection to motor racing, particularly the Grand Prix, which has been held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1992, over 30 years ago. Securing the MotoGP Grand Prix until 2031 is excellent news for Catalonia’s reputation as a host of premier international sporting events. In an increasingly internationalized and competitive environment, Catalonia’s ability to maintain a circuit in such a stable manner is an achievement to be proud of.”

Pau Relat, President of Fira de Barcelona and Fira Circuit: “The extension of the contract until 2031 is excellent news for the Circuit. We are very pleased to continue hosting the premier motorcycle racing championship, which has been linked to the Catalan track since 1992 and has an enormous worldwide impact. At Fira Circuit, we are committed to collaborating with the institutions, Dorna, and the entire MotoGP community to ensure that the Grand Prix consistently meets the highest standards and becomes, year after year, an unforgettable experience for fans and members of the championship.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports: “We’re very happy to pen this new agreement with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. They never fail to deliver a world-class fan weekend, we always have impressive attendance figures, and the track is so well connected to Barcelona, one of the world’s most culturally relevant cities. This is a winning combination for us and we’re excited to continue racing there.”

Our next date with the Catalan GP takes place from the 5th to the 7th of September 2025. We hope you can join us!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

 

Monthlymembersclub

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Last Bike Ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers to be Auctioned for Charity

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Last Bike Ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers to be Auctioned for Charity

Auctions 0
The last motorcycle ridden by much-loved Dave Myers, one half of the incredibly popular TV chef duo The Hairy Bikers, is being auctioned for two worthy causes – CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria and the NPSCC Childline.

Exciting new chapter for Ducati Stoke

Dealer News 0
Ducati Stoke will bring excitement to the Staffordshire motorcycle community with its new premises and new ownership from the end of Q2 this year.

Statement made? Marc Marquez tops Day 1 by half a second

Latest News 0
The #93 blasts out the blocks in Buriram with a big laptime on Wednesday, but there was PLENTY to talk about up and down the grid.

Most Popular

Last Bike Ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers to be Auctioned for Charity

Auctions 0
The last motorcycle ridden by much-loved Dave Myers, one half of the incredibly popular TV chef duo The Hairy Bikers, is being auctioned for two worthy causes – CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria and the NPSCC Childline.

Exciting new chapter for Ducati Stoke

Dealer News 0
Ducati Stoke will bring excitement to the Staffordshire motorcycle community with its new premises and new ownership from the end of Q2 this year.

Statement made? Marc Marquez tops Day 1 by half a second

Latest News 0
The #93 blasts out the blocks in Buriram with a big laptime on Wednesday, but there was PLENTY to talk about up and down the grid.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Last Bike Ridden By Hairy Biker Dave Myers To Be Auctioned For Charity

Last Bike Ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers to be Auctioned...

Frank Duggan - 0