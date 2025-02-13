MotoGP to race in Barcelona until 2031

Fan favourite. Iconic city. Classic track. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is confirmed to host MotoGP until 2031.

MotoGP will race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2031. Winner of Best GP for the Championship-deciding Solidarity GP in 2024, located in one of the world’s true headliner cities and always packed with passionate fans of the most exciting sport on earth, it couldn’t be a better combination.

Since its debut in 1992, the track has become a giant on the calendar, holding 34 Grands Prix so far and becoming the circuit on the calendar with the third most consecutive seasons hosting MotoGP.

MotoGP will now add even more chapters to our already storied history in Barcelona thanks to this new contract extension.

Miquel Sàmper, Minister of Business and Labour of the Government of Catalonia and president of the Circuit de Barcelona–Catalunya: “We celebrate this deal, which strengthens Catalonia’s connection to motor racing, particularly the Grand Prix, which has been held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1992, over 30 years ago. Securing the MotoGP Grand Prix until 2031 is excellent news for Catalonia’s reputation as a host of premier international sporting events. In an increasingly internationalized and competitive environment, Catalonia’s ability to maintain a circuit in such a stable manner is an achievement to be proud of.”

Pau Relat, President of Fira de Barcelona and Fira Circuit: “The extension of the contract until 2031 is excellent news for the Circuit. We are very pleased to continue hosting the premier motorcycle racing championship, which has been linked to the Catalan track since 1992 and has an enormous worldwide impact. At Fira Circuit, we are committed to collaborating with the institutions, Dorna, and the entire MotoGP community to ensure that the Grand Prix consistently meets the highest standards and becomes, year after year, an unforgettable experience for fans and members of the championship.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports: “We’re very happy to pen this new agreement with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. They never fail to deliver a world-class fan weekend, we always have impressive attendance figures, and the track is so well connected to Barcelona, one of the world’s most culturally relevant cities. This is a winning combination for us and we’re excited to continue racing there.”

Our next date with the Catalan GP takes place from the 5th to the 7th of September 2025. We hope you can join us!

