Ruroc To Unveil New EOX Designs: Gunslinger, Oni, Cyberstrike, and Steamrider

The 2025 range combines rider-driven design with advanced safety and technology.

Ruroc, a global leader in motorsports protection, today introduces four new striking designs for their best-selling EOX helmet.

The 2025 EOX range brings four fresh styles to Ruroc’s premium full-face motorcycle helmet. From Gunslinger, the Wild West renegade, to the Steamrider, a steampunk fever dream brought to life, this collection offers a design to fit everyone’s needs.

Developed with input from 150,000 riders, the EOX combines cutting-edge safety and performance. Its multi-density impact layer and Quad-Matrix carbon composite shell meet ECE 22.06 and DOT standards, while its aerodynamic design ensures stability and comfort. The helmet seamlessly integrates the Shockwave mesh communication system, powered by Cardo, allowing effortless connection with up to 15 riders.

“Our vision with these new EOX designs was to fuse storytelling and performance in a way that truly stands out on the road.” Commented Daniele Caruso, Head of Design at Ruroc. “We wanted each helmet to have its own personality – something as unique as the rider who wears it.”

Gunslinger: A design that rides straight out of the Wild West. Inspired by the grit and glory of western films. The Gunslinger features a gold foil revolver pistol, shotgun shells, a matching sheriff badge, and outlaw skull teeth.

Oni: Fusing Japanese folklore and cutting-edge design, the Oni is inspired by the legendary ogre-demons of myth. The Oni’s details include an unsheathed silver-foiled katana, a blood-red sun, and a serpentine snake coiled around the head. Cyberstrike: Inspired by a cyberpunk dystopia and channeling the energy of tomorrow’s streets, the Cyberstrike showcases a hand-illustrated cyborg warrior, neon-pink accents, and a bold, futuristic mask. Steamrider: A fusion of cogs, copper, and chaos, the Steamrider features metallic silver and copper finishes, corrosion patina detailing, and a riveted-effect shell.

The new designs are available now from Ruroc, and for a limited time only any orders from the EOX range will receive a FREE Shockwave bluetooth system.

