Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Ruroc To Unveil New EOX Designs: Gunslinger, Oni, Cyberstrike, and Steamrider

Industry NewsHelmetsRuroc
1 min.read

Monthlymembersclub

The 2025 range combines rider-driven design with advanced safety and technology.

Ruroc, a global leader in motorsports protection, today introduces four new striking designs for their best-selling EOX helmet.

The 2025 EOX range brings four fresh styles to Ruroc’s premium full-face motorcycle helmet.  From Gunslinger, the Wild West renegade, to the Steamrider, a steampunk fever dream brought to life, this collection offers a design to fit everyone’s needs. 

Developed with input from 150,000 riders, the EOX combines cutting-edge safety and performance. Its multi-density impact layer and Quad-Matrix carbon composite shell meet ECE 22.06 and DOT standards, while its aerodynamic design ensures stability and comfort. The helmet seamlessly integrates the Shockwave mesh communication system, powered by Cardo, allowing effortless connection with up to 15 riders.

“Our vision with these new EOX designs was to fuse storytelling and performance in a way that truly stands out on the road.” Commented Daniele Caruso, Head of Design at Ruroc. “We wanted each helmet to have its own personality – something as unique as the rider who wears it.”

Ruroc To Unveil New Eox Designs: Gunslinger, Oni, Cyberstrike, And SteamriderGunslinger: A design that rides straight out of the Wild West. Inspired by the grit and glory of western films. The Gunslinger features a gold foil revolver pistol, shotgun shells, a matching sheriff badge, and outlaw skull teeth.

Ruroc To Unveil New Eox Designs: Gunslinger, Oni, Cyberstrike, And SteamriderOni: Fusing Japanese folklore and cutting-edge design, the Oni is inspired by the legendary ogre-demons of myth. The Oni’s details include an unsheathed silver-foiled katana, a blood-red sun, and a serpentine snake coiled around the head. Ruroc To Unveil New Eox Designs: Gunslinger, Oni, Cyberstrike, And SteamriderCyberstrike: Inspired by a cyberpunk dystopia and channeling the energy of tomorrow’s streets, the Cyberstrike showcases a hand-illustrated cyborg warrior, neon-pink accents, and a bold, futuristic mask. Ruroc To Unveil New Eox Designs: Gunslinger, Oni, Cyberstrike, And SteamriderSteamrider: A fusion of cogs, copper, and chaos, the Steamrider features metallic silver and copper finishes, corrosion patina detailing, and a riveted-effect shell. 

The new designs are available now from Ruroc, and for a limited time only any orders from the EOX range will receive a FREE Shockwave bluetooth system.

 

Monthlymembersclub

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
FHO out of TT as rider merry-go-round continues.

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

FHO out of TT as rider merry-go-round continues.

Isle of Man TT and Other Roads 0
The icy grip of winter will be with us...

Akrapovič Presents Complete Exhaust System for New Suzuki Models

Aftermarket 0
Akrapovič has launched its first in a new range of exhausts inspired by the concept shown at EICMA in November with the release of the Racing Line (SS) for the Suzuki GSX-8S and GSX-8R.

R&G Is The Official Protection Partner Of MotoAmerica

Aftermarket 0
UK-based crash protection specialist R&G is thrilled to announce it has become the Official Protection Partner to the adrenaline-fueled MotoAmerica series.

Most Popular

FHO out of TT as rider merry-go-round continues.

Isle of Man TT and Other Roads 0
The icy grip of winter will be with us...

Akrapovič Presents Complete Exhaust System for New Suzuki Models

Aftermarket 0
Akrapovič has launched its first in a new range of exhausts inspired by the concept shown at EICMA in November with the release of the Racing Line (SS) for the Suzuki GSX-8S and GSX-8R.

R&G Is The Official Protection Partner Of MotoAmerica

Aftermarket 0
UK-based crash protection specialist R&G is thrilled to announce it has become the Official Protection Partner to the adrenaline-fueled MotoAmerica series.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Fho Out Of Tt As Rider Merry-go-round Continues.

FHO out of TT as rider merry-go-round continues.

Richard radcliffe - 0