Thursday, February 13, 2025
Exciting new chapter for Ducati Stoke

Ducati Finance Offers Turn Dream Bikes Into RealityDucati Stoke will bring excitement to the Staffordshire motorcycle community with its new premises and new ownership from the end of Q2 this year.

The new Ducati Stoke will continue to provide Ducati enthusiasts with the same premium service they are used to under the current ownership.
The new store will offer the full range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles, alongside associated accessories and apparel. The site will also offer the Ducati Approved program and provide specialist expert servicing from dedicated motorcycle technicians.

The current DMC Stoke dealership, owned by the Ducati Manchester Group, has enjoyed several years of successful business in Stoke. The opportunity for a new owner to acquire the franchise arose from the Ducati Manchester Group’s wider consolidation of business.

The new franchisee is Bob Sheldon, a household name in Staffordshire motorcycle circles, with several successful dealerships and dealer awards already under his belt. The new store will be Bob’s first Ducati dealership, further elevating his business into the upper premium sector of the industry.

Both the current and new owners of Ducati Stoke are fully committed to working in close collaboration to manage this exciting time seamlessly, continuing to provide excellent customer’s service to the local motorcycle community. As one door closes, a new one will open.

Chris Booth, owner of Ducati Manchester Group, said:  “This strategic decision enables us to optimise our franchise and stock portfolio, allowing us to enhance our reach and continue delivering an exceptional experience for our valued Ducati clients. We have had great success with DMC Stoke and created wonderful memories with our clients there. We are delighted that Bob Sheldon is at the helm of the new store, and we are confident that he will enjoy the same success as we have done. We also remain committed to continuing our services until the new store is up and running to ensure the best possible experience for our valued clients.”

Bob Sheldon, the new owner of Ducati Stoke, said“I am very proud and excited to start writing this new chapter for Ducati Stoke. I have been in the industry for a while now, but this is my first Ducati showroom, and I can’t wait to start working with such an esteemed and premium brand. I have great plans for the future of the dealership and welcome all the existing clients as well as new ones to come and visit us as soon as the doors open.”

Motorcycle fans in Staffordshire and further afield can also book test rides and access the new configurator on the Ducati website to explore and personalise the full Ducati range.

 

Statement made? Marc Marquez tops Day 1 by half a second

Statement made? Marc Marquez tops Day 1 by half a second

