Akrapovič Presents Complete Exhaust System for New Suzuki Models

Akrapovič has launched its first in a new range of exhausts inspired by the concept shown at EICMA in November with the release of the Racing Line (SS) for the Suzuki GSX-8S and GSX-8R.

This next-generation serial range makes its first appearance in the Akrapovič lineup on these Suzuki models, with more exhaust systems for other motorcycles being released this year and onward.

One of the main aims of the Akrapovič engineers during design and development was to seamlessly integrate this new exhaust design with the bike’s lines. This was a challenging task, with the engineers having to consider the limited space, ground clearance, lean angle, rear tyre clearance, and other parts while creating a muffler with the particular volume required to meet the new Euro 5+ type-approval requirements. This complete exhaust system comes as one unit, with no remapping required and a plug-and-play installation. It is constructed from high-grade stainless steel and is shaped through the use of high-end technology, with the catalytic converter welded inside the muffler. It is finished with a handmade carbon-fibre cover, which incorporates the outlet with a honeycomb exhaust protection – a visual signal of the company’s racing DNA – and an Akrapovič logo in red and white. During the development phase, Akrapovič engineers also focused on optimal throttle response and performance. This has led to a power increase of 1.8 kW (2.5 hp) at 9,500 rpm and a torque boost of 1.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm when compared to a Suzuki GSX-8S with a standard stock exhaust system and tested on the Akrapovič in-house dyno. Through the use of race-proven materials, the weight is also reduced by 29.1% (2.2 kg) compared to the standard stock exhaust system. Delivering a deep and sporty sound, the Racing Line (SS) fits both the Suzuki GSX-8S and Suzuki GSX-8R, both parallel twin-engine machines, and it has been designed so that it can also be mounted in combination with an optional original Suzuki soft side case set. Fully EC/ECE type approved and Euro 5+ compliant, this complete one-piece exhaust system heralds a new series for Akrapovič as it moves into 2025 and beyond.

