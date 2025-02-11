International flavour for 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen

With just a few months to go until the start of the 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship, the grid is filling up fast, with 24 riders currently confirmed coming from as far afield as Australia, India and Bermuda.

The 2024 season proved an incredible debut year, with the Championship fight coming down to the final race of the year. With the British Superbike Championship regarded as the best domestic series in the world, it attracts hundreds of thousands of viewers from across the globe, and as a regular support class, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship races alongside the blue-riband class at seven rounds, with a one-off event at the British round of the World Superbike Championship.

With the second season getting underway soon, the 2025 grid is filling up fast, and 24 young riders have already signed up to compete on the identical Ninja ZX-4RRs. With a number of riders returning for another year, this year will also see a truly international flavour, with Australian Henry Snell looking to build on his debut season, while newcomers Raheesh Khatri from India and Jeddiah Cumbermack from Bermuda will be looking to impress.

The 2025 grid will also feature two female racers, with Aleisha Layton and Holly Harris looking to emulate the success of Chloe Jones, who finished fourth in 2024 and will move on to the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship for this season.

Riders interested in joining the ever-growing 2025 AJN Steelstock British Superteen Championship grid can still do so by contacting MSS Performance at info@mssperformance.com

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK

“After a great year of racing in 2024, I’m not surprised we have a huge amount of interest in the series not just from within the UK but from around the world. With the level playing field we have created using identically prepared Ninja ZX-4RR’s, it’s a great proposition for young riders to come to BSB and showcase their talents. We are looking forward to another great year of racing in 2025.”