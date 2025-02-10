Ducati finance offers turn dream bikes into reality

Ducati is delighted to announce a new limited-time 4.9% APR finance offer, making some of the most desirable bikes from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer more accessible to enthusiasts.

The 4.9% APR offer on both HP and PCP is now available and applies to the entire MY2025 Multistrada V4 range and the new Diavel V4.

To qualify for 4.9% APR, the minimum deposit is 10%, and the finance term three years. All offers are provided by Ducati Financial Services in association with Black Horse Ltd.

Included in the offer, the new 2025 Multistrada V4 family, designed for those who want to comfortably explore all paths, without compromising on the sports attitude, is available starting from £139 per month 1 with a £4,388.41 deposit and £10,229 Optional Final Repayment. In addition to the standard Multistrada V4, the range includes the higher-spec Multistrada V4 S, the globetrotting Multistrada V4 Rally, the supersport-styled Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, and the Desmosedici Stradale powered Multistrada V4 RS.

Muscular, sporty, exaggerated and elegant at the same time, the Diavel V4 is able to magnetize attention in any context. The king of sport naked and muscle cruisers is now available from £245 per month 2 with a £5,899.10 deposit and £11,658 Optional Final Repayment.

The rest of the Ducati 2025 range can be purchased on 7.9% APR representative finance. The bikes in this offer include the new Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4, Desert X, Monster and Scrambler. This offer is great news to sportbike lovers, and makes the Panigale V4 available from £225 per month 3 (Deposit £5,728.91 and £14,688.00 Optional Final Repayment), or the Panigale V2 from just £149 per month 3 (Deposit £3,674.36 and £8,485.00 Optional Final Repayment). For those who want the same performance and chassis without the fairing, the Streetfighter V2 is available from £135 per month 3 (Deposit £3,492.66 and £8,012.00 Optional Final Repayment). The latest Multistrada V2, available from £145 per month 3 (Deposit £3,400.62 and £7,729.00 Optional Final Repayment), is completely redesigned around the new twin-engine, combining performance, touring capability and ease of use. Finance examples are based upon an annual mileage of 4,000 and a 37 month term. £10 Option to purchase fee included in Optional Final Repayment.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono joins the Scrambler in the innovative 50/50 Accelerate PCP offer, where you can ride a brand-new Ducati with just 50% deposit at 0% APR, no monthly instalments for 2 years and optional final repayment 4 .

PCP Representative Example based on a new Panigale V2S (MY25) in Red with an annual mileage of 4,000.

Clients are able to explore all Ducati models on the new configurator and book a test ride on the official Ducati website.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK:

“We are delighted to introduce these new highly competitive finance offers. The low finance options and the extension of the innovative Accelerate offer mean that Ducatis will be more accessible, but no less aspirational for our clients.”

Credit is subject to status, and is only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. This finance offer is only available through Ducati Financial Services, which is a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St. William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff CF10 5BH. Finance offer ends 31st March 2025. The Cash Price shown above includes 1st registration fee and road fund licence. With Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) you have the option after you have paid all of the regular monthly repayments to:

(1) Return the motorcycle and not pay the Optional Final Repayment. In this example if the motorcycle has exceeded 12,333 miles, a charge of 7.2p (including VAT at 20%) will apply per excess mile. If the motorcycle is in good condition (fair wear and tear accepted) and has not exceeded 12,333 miles you will have nothing further to pay. (2) Pay the Optional Final Repayment to own the motorcycle or (3) Part exchange the motorcycle subject to settlement of your existing finance agreement; new finance agreements are subject to status.