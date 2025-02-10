Monday, February 10, 2025
World Superbike Rookie Ryan Vickers makes debut at Philip Island

Kerrie McFadden - First Turn Media
World Superbike Rookie Ryan Vickers Makes Debut At Philip IslandRyan Vickers embarks on his Rookie year on the world stage in the World Superbike Championship onboard the Ducati with team Motocorsa Racing.

Ahead of Round 1 at Phillip Island on the 21 – 23rd February, the majority of the paddock has already arrived down under for two days of testing ahead of the season opener, starting Monday morning.

Ryan Vickers, posting earlier today documented his landing in Australia and stating “ I’v always wanted to come here, I can’t wait”

The former 2024 OMG Yamaha British Superbikes rider has an exciting year ahead, filled with iconic tracks that we all know and adore.

A challenge, or course – but an incredible challenge to have!

Kerrie McFadden - 0