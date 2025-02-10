Scott Redding on his 2025 World Superbike Campaign with Ducati

Scott Redding is back on Ducati machinery for the 2025 Superbike World Championship and he has plans to return to the top step.

Redding spent two seasons onboard the Panigale V4 R machine in 2020 and 2021 as he fought for titles and was consistently on the rostrum, before a move away to BMW for 2022, 2023 and 2024. Now, after three seasons on the M 1000 RR.

INITIAL DUCATI DAYS: 12 wins, 37 podiums, two title challenges

Redding moved to WorldSBK after claiming the 2019 British Superbike title and he was an instant hit in the World Championship. He claimed five wins and 14 podiums as he took the title fight to the final round against Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha), although came up just short against the then-Kawasaki rider. In 2021, with the emergence of Toprak Razgatlioglu then at Yamaha, Redding slipped to third.

Quick in winter testing…Redding was immediately quick at the Spanish pre season testing in Jerez, finishing third on Day 1 on the only full dry day of testing across Jerez and Portimao; although the times on that day were still off the pace seen at the season-ending Spanish Round.

Redding has this to say “ The goal was to get the bike and the team around me to build my confidence and show my potential again. My goal is really to fight for the World Championship

I would be satisfied with top three because a lot of things are happening in a season. I know I have the speed. I’ve shown it before. Now I’ve got a bike and I feel like I’m a better rider now over the last three years than when I first arrived here. I have to believe in myself. The team believes in me. I have a bike that I wanted. If I cannot fight at the front again this year, then I’ll probably never have that chance.“

Kerrie McFadden : www.firstturnmedia.co.uk