News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 9th February 2025

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 9th February 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

Shakedown round-up: Quartararo top, Ogura shines
https://superbike-news.co.uk/shakedown-round-up-quartararo-top-ogura-shines/

Yamaha Motor Europe Unveils 2025 WorldSSP Contenders
https://superbike-news.co.uk/yamaha-motor-europe-unveils-2025-worldssp-contenders/

£800 off Suzuki 800s
https://superbike-news.co.uk/800-off-suzuki-800s/

The Overland Event is Back
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-overland-event-is-back/

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Series Readies For 2025 MotoAmerica Season
https://superbike-news.co.uk/royal-enfield-build-train-race-series-readies-for-2025-motoamerica-season/

The Alpinestars Spring 2025 Sportswear Collection
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-alpinestars-spring-2025-sportswear-collection/

Official MotoAmerica Dunlop Preseason Test Open To Spectators
https://superbike-news.co.uk/official-motoamerica-dunlop-preseason-test-open-to-spectators/

The Best of The Best Set For The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-best-of-the-best-set-for-the-bristol-classic-motorcycle-show/

AIROH In The Conquest Of The United States
https://superbike-news.co.uk/airoh-in-the-conquest-of-the-united-states/

2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models
https://superbike-news.co.uk/2025-honda-gl180…wing-tour-models/

Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal
https://superbike-news.co.uk/carole-nash-fuels-the-future-of-classic-bikes-with-three-year-stafford-sponsorship-deal/

NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-from-oxford-sterling-d2d-wax-jackets/

Quartararo beats Marc Marquez by 0.051, Martin ruled out of Sepang Test after dramatic Day 1
https://superbike-news.co.uk/quartararo-beats-marc-marquez-by-0-051-martin-ruled-out-of-sepang-test-after-dramatic-day-1/

Dainese Champions Rider Safety by Equipping Their 2025 MotoAmerica Line Up
https://superbike-news.co.uk/dainese-champions-rider-safety-by-equipping-their-2025-motoamerica-line-up/

Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650
https://superbike-news.co.uk/royal-enfield-introduces-limited-edition-shotgun-650/

Full Send, Less Spend
https://superbike-news.co.uk/full-send-less-spend/

Invest in the future of British motorcycling
https://superbike-news.co.uk/invest-in-the-future-of-british-motorcycling/

Elevate your experience with the BMW 1250 GS Adventure with GIVI
https://superbike-news.co.uk/elevate-your-experience-with-the-bmw-1250-gs-adventure-with-givi/

The Langen LS12 Turbo
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-langen-ls12-turbo/

Morbidelli heads Quartararo, Marc Marquez and Bagnaia both crash on Day 2
https://superbike-news.co.uk/morbidelli-heads-quartararo-marc-marquez-and-bagnaia-both-crash-on-day-2/

Smart, sporty, and now more connected than ever.
https://superbike-news.co.uk/smart-sporty-and-now-more-connected-than-ever/

2025 WorldSBK bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Unveiled
https://superbike-news.co.uk/2025-worldsbk-bimota-by-kawasaki-racing-team-unveiled/

Husqvarna Mobility confirms new promotions and competitive pricing
https://superbike-news.co.uk/husqvarna-mobility-confirms-new-promotions-and-competitive-pricing/

MOTOREX HELMET & GEAR CARE – the All-round Care Spray

MOTOREX HELMET & GEAR CARE – the All-round Care Spray

RGNT Launches Sweden’s First Official EV Motorcycle Racing Championship

RGNT Launches Sweden’s First Official EV Motorcycle Racing Championship

Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship
https://superbike-news.co.uk/dunlop-expands-partnership-with-fim-endurance-world-championship-2/

Commute in comfort with free accessory pack on Burgman 400
https://superbike-news.co.uk/commute-in-comfort-with-free-accessory-pack-on-burgman-400/

Alex Marquez beats Bagnaia by just 0.007 as times tumble on Day 3
https://superbike-news.co.uk/alex-marquez-beats-bagnaia-by-just-0-007-as-times-tumble-on-day-3/

Jorge Martín: successful surgery on his right hand
https://superbike-news.co.uk/jorge-martin-successful-surgery-on-his-right-hand/

Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet
https://superbike-news.co.uk/alpinestars-unveils-jack-miller-limited-edition-jm43-s-r10-racing-helmet/

 

Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet

