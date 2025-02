Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Series Readies For 2025 Motoamerica Season

The Popular All-Female Championship Will Feature An International Flavour In Its Fourth Year As A MotoAmerica Class.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. program is returning to the 2025 MotoAmerica Championship with four rounds and eight races on the schedule.

The all-female championship will also open its arms to international racers as Brazil will be represented in the series for the very first time in 2025.

The 2025 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. series will get started at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, April 4-6, with round two slated for Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, May 30-June 1. A few weeks later, the truck full of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650s will pull into Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, for the penultimate round with the series set to conclude at VIRginia International Raceway, August 1-3.

“The racing in the 2024 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. season was some of the best we’ve ever seen, and we’re excited to see even better competition on the track and teamwork in the pits this year,” said Adrian Sellers, Royal Enfield’s head of custom program and motorsport. “We’re also very excited to welcome our first participants from Brazil, as BTR begins to open its unique format of learning, teamwork and competition outside of North America.”

With two-time series champion Mikayla Moore moving out of the class for 2025, a new champion will be crowned as the women competing this season will begin the series with a clean slate and ready to battle for the vacated title of 2025 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Champion.

“The Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. series will begin its fourth season of racing in the MotoAmerica Championship, and we always look forward to seeing the next group of racers come through the program,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Mikayla Moore won two successive titles in the class, and she’s now moving up the ladder to compete in the Twins Cup series in 2025. That shows that the Royal Enfield series is the perfect place for women to gain the racing experience necessary to continue in other classes. We’re excited to see who steps up to take the title in 2025.”

