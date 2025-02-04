Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Best of The Best Set For The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show

Industry NewsShows and EventsClassic MotorCycle Show
1 min.read

The Best Of The Best Set For The Bristol Classic Motorcycle ShowMotorcycle enthusiasts are in for a treat at The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show, taking place at the Bath & West Showground on February 22-23, 2025.

As always, the show promises a stunning array of machines spanning decades of motorcycling history, from timeless British classics to groundbreaking Japanese superbikes and rare European racers.

Among the standout machines on display is the legendary 1978 Honda CBX 1000Z, a true engineering marvel with its imposing six-cylinder engine – a sight (and sound) to behold. Alongside it, the 1978 Kawasaki Z1000, one of the most iconic Japanese superbikes of the era, continues to turn heads with its raw power and unmistakable styling.

British motorcycles are well represented too, with a 1958 Triumph Sprinter/Drag Bike, a machine built purely for speed, showcasing the innovation and engineering prowess of the era. Fans of classic singles will appreciate the 1965 Royal Enfield 350 Bullet, a model synonymous with reliability and charm.

For those with a passion for the unusual, the show will feature a 1972 Malanca Race Bike – a rare Italian racer that highlights the country’s rich motorcycling heritage. Meanwhile, the 1974 Harley-Davidson X90, better known as the ‘Shortster’, is a compact, sought-after machine that remains a quirky chapter in Harley’s history.

Adding to the mix, the 1973 Honda CB350K4 represents the golden age of the classic commuter bike, and for a glimpse into the 1980s, the 1985 Honda SH50 City Express stands as a reminder of the rise of urban mobility and small-capacity machines.

With club displays, trade stands, and special guests Alex George and Chas Mortimer, The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show is the perfect place for riders, restorers, and collectors to immerse themselves in motorcycling nostalgia. Advance tickets are priced at £16, with on-the-day entry at £20, and under-16s go free.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.classicbikeshows.com.
