Commute in comfort with free accessory pack on Burgman 400

Riders looking to commute in comfort can do so for less when they buy a brand new Burgman 400, thanks to a free accessory pack worth Riders looking to commute in comfort can do so for less when they buy a brand new Burgman 400, thanks to a free accessory pack worth nearly £1,000 .

The Burgman 400 – the original maxi scooter when it was launched in 1998 – will come with a free 47-litre top box, hand guards, and heated grips from now until the end of March, 2025.

With a combined RRP of £966, the additional accessories add further commuting practicality to a maxi scooter that boasts a traction control system that adds an extra layer of security in slippery conditions. There’s also 42 litres of under seat storage, plus an additional 6.3 litres of storage thanks to compartments upfront, the right-hand side of which also houses a 12V socket for charging electronic devices.

Further aiding commuter comfort are cutaway footboards that make it easier for riders to get feet flat on the floor at a standstill, and a plush seat with adjustable lumbar support makes for a comfortable ride. LED running lights, headlights, and taillights provide excellent visibility.

Find out more about the Burgman 400 here. Learn more about Suzuki’s current offers, here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/