Can Brad Ray make it title number 5 in 2025 British Superbikes

Brad Ray won nine races and secured a grand total of 23 podiums during the 2022 season and securing the title of British Superbike Champion.



Ray’s return means that OMG GRILLA Yamaha will expand to a three-rider effort in 2025. Current championship leader Kyle Ryde stays for a fifth consecutive season, whilst rookie Joe Talbot moves up from the Superstock class. All resulting what looks set to be a powerhouse team with potential to dominate this season’s championship.

Can Ray make it title number 2 in 2025, will team mate Kyle Ryde be the OMG rider to secure 2 consecutive Championships for the team or will Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin be the challengers for the 2025 Title.

Kerrie McFadden : www.firstturnmedia.co.uk