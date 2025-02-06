Elevate your experience with the BMW 1250 GS Adventure with GIVI

The BMW 1250 GS Adventure has been one of the most popular motorbikes in the UK over the past year.

In 2024 it ranked among the top sellers overall and was at the forefront of its segment. A versatile bike that allows you to explore all kinds of trails, the 1250 GS is the perfect ally for the most daring of travellers. And for them, GIVI has prepared a selection of products that respond to all their needs, from top cases and side cases to soft bags and accessories such as screens, so that the experience at the controls of this imposing bike cannot be topped.

Since its birth in 1978, GIVI has always focused on the rider and trying to respond to their different needs with the aim of making life on two wheels easier. With that in mind, the Italian brand designs and produces all kinds of cases, bags and specific accessories for countless models. And they’ve done the same with BMW’s inimitable 1250 GS Adventure. It’s proved to be an agile, fun and safe motorbike that reigns supreme in the adventure category, which is currently one of the most popular in the two-wheel market.

TREKKER OUTBACK EVO SMART 58

This aluminium top case, with a black finish option, has a total capacity of 58 litres (which fits two modular helmets). This makes it perfect for increasing bike storage, especially for users often making long journeys. It has a MONOKEY® fastening system and must be used with the SMART SECURITY LOCK (sold separately), a new, innovative system with a removable locking cylinder, which can be taken out to eliminate the chance of the lock being picked. The TREKKER OUTBACK EVO SMART 58 is made entirely of aluminium, meaning it offers great resistance, and has upper and lower angles with buttonholes that serve as a belt loop, for improved fastening. It’s available for £461 (VAT included) for the aluminium version and £509 (VAT included) for the black version.

TREKKER OUTBACK EVO SMART 48

The TREKKER OUTBACK EVO SMART 48 side cases are an unbeatable choice for those who need even more storage. With each having a capacity of 48 litres and a MONOKEY® CAM-SIDE attachment system, they have similar features to the top case of the same family. They include cast aluminium anti-vibration spaces and new lower mountings for optimum hold regardless of the terrain. What’s more, the lid rotation system (Detachable Lid System) has been renewed and reinforced with stainless steel. And the new Hold It Active System, which includes a hook, has been incorporated for greater comfort of use, as it allows the case to be tilted without having to unhook it from the side support. Available in aluminium for £386.50 (VAT included) and in black aluminium for £405.50 (VAT included).

XL04B TANKLOCK

This expandable tank bag has a maximum capacity of 20 litres and can be perfect for touring, travel and, of course, everyday use. It’s made of high-strength 1200D / WR polyester and features TPU inserts as well as a thermoformed bottom and lid. Plus, the outer material is highly UV resistant and all materials used are REACH compliant. The XL04B features a map holder with a magnetic quick release/clip system and is water resistant. And that’s not all; it has a removable waterproof internal pouch, and has an independent external pocket and cable exit port, which is compatible with the GIVI Power Hub charging system. Then there is the security strap to attach to the handlebars, a shoulder strap, a hand carry handle, reflective side inserts for increased visibility and a YKK opening zip. It can be purchased for £216.00 (VAT included).

Much more for your BMW

As well as these options, GIVI offers many other top case models. The innovative MAXIA 5 top case is one. Others include side cases like the Trekker Dolomiti, or soft bags, such as the Canyon range, another bestseller in the adventure sector. In addition to this, owners of the BMW 1250 GS Adventure can enhance their riding experience with accessories such as the 5124DT- and 5124D- windshield or the S250 toolbox.

Check out the GIVI BIKE CONFIGURATOR, available on the official GIVI website, which makes it quick and easy to find out which GIVI products are compatible with the BMW 1250 GS Adventure.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.