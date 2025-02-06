Thursday, February 6, 2025
Industry NewsManufacturersKTM
2 min.read

Full Send, Less Spend

KTM confirms new power deals on over 30 models

Joining its brace of recently launched and highly competitive machinery – in both performance and price – KTM heads into 2025 with a legion of luring promotions to not only whet the appetite but to gratify the urge for adrenaline across all riding disciplines!

Six new model announcements and one month into the new year, there’s no sign of a closed throttle as KTM tears through 2025 poised, elbows out and READY TO RACE. Following recent KTM news stories, new model announcements and the KTM 990 DUKE price realignment – a reduction of £2,000 – KTM continues to keep people talking by confirming a collection of extremely competitive Power Deals to further maintain positive momentum.

Covering a selection of 2024 and 2025 models across various disciplines, there truly has never been a better time to move to – or reside on – the Orange side.

Stealing the top step on the Power Deals podium has to be the LC8 equipped powerhouses. With the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT offering savings north of three grand and the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and EVO models a close second – coming in at under £15,300 and £16,900 respectively – reaching the top of the super naked food chain is within grasp. But bigger is not always better…

For those in search of a smaller street machine, less than £6,800 delivers razor-sharp, super-playful, sub-100 Hp performance in the form of the KTM 790 DUKE, while endless middlweight adventure becomes even more achievable thanks to the KTM 790 ADVENTURE – now available at less than £8,700.

Meanwhile, enduro aficionados can climb aboard an EXC-F for over £1,200 less than previously possible, while savings more preponderant than Jeffrey Herlings’ podium populations mean weekend warriors and pro riders alike can bag savings of up to £1,800 on 2024 and 2025 model year motocross machinery.

Full breakdown of STREET and OFFROAD Power Deals below. All promotions live from 01.02.25.

STREET

Model (2024 model year)Retail PricePromotional PriceCustomer Saving
125 DUKE£4,899£3,999£900
390 DUKE£5,699£4,899£800
790 DUKE£7,999£6,799£1,200
1390 SUPER DUKE R£17,999£15,299£2,700
1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO£19,599£16,899£2,700
890 SMT£12,999£10,899£2,100
1290 SUPER DUKE GT£18,999£15,899£3,100
390 ADVENTURE£6,599£5,199£1,400
390 ADVENTURE SW£6,999£5,599£1,400
790 ADVENTURE£10,499£8,699£1,800
890 ADVENTURE£12,699£11,399£1,300
890 ADVENTURE R£13,999£12,299£1,700
1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S£17,499£14,899£2,600
1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R£18,199£15,599£2,600

OFFROAD

 Model (model year 2024 & 2025) Retail PricePromotional PriceCustomer Saving 
250 EXC-F£10,699£9,499£1,250
350 EXC-F£10,999£9,749£1,250
450 EXC-F£11,299£10,049£1,250
500 EXC-F£11,499£10,249£1,250
250 EXC-F SIX DAYS£11,399£10,399£1,000
350 EXC-F SIX DAYS£11,599£10,599£1,000
450 EXC-F SIX DAYS£11,999£10,999£1,000
500 EXC-F SIX DAYS£12,199£11,199£1,000
250 EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION£11,099£10,099£1,000
350 EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION£11,299£10,299£1,000
450 EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION£11,699£10,699£1,000
500 EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION£11,899£10,899£1,000
125 SX£8,999£7,199£1,800
150 SX£9,399£7,599£1,800
250 SX£9,799£7,999£1,800
300 SX£10,099£8,299£1,800
250 SX-F£9,999£8,199£1,800
350 SX-F£10,499£8,699£1,800
450 SX-F£10,999£9,199£1,800
450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION£11,999£10,199£1,800

Riders are encouraged to contact their local Authorised KTM Dealer, while all above listed KTM Power Deals can be found on the KTM Power Deals page, HERE.

For more information on KTM, click HERE.

Offer valid only for the purchase of a new motorcycle of the model year specified above. KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all the above models. Offer available only at participating authorised KTM Sportmotorcycles GmbH dealers. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting, and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650

