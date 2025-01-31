Friday, January 31, 2025
Introducing The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Lineup

Industry NewsManufacturersKTM
Introducing The 2025 Ktm 390 Adventure LineupAn entirely new lineup of KTM 390 ADVENTURE models will be launched in 2025, with the highly coveted ‘R’ badge debuting in KTM 390 ADVENTURE guise.

Designed to deliver, the new KTM 390 ADVENTURE models provide riders with a thrilling and versatile riding experience. ADVENTURE signifies long-distance ability across various terrains – from city streets to off-road trails.

Thanks to an updated LC4c powerplant that provides smooth and uninhibited power, adventure-ready suspension, and wheel and tyre packages ready to tackle any terrain – the 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE models are set to break new boundaries.

The new 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE range will arrive in Authorised KTM Dealers throughout the year – the R variant hitting showrooms in late March, with the X variant following in autumn 2025. UK pricing below.

2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE X – £5,399
2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE R – £6,699

For more information, visit KTM.com.

 

Just Dropped Issue 37 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
SC-Project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series

