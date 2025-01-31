Introducing: The Stylish Furygan Shard Urban Textile Jacket

We try out the Furygan Shard Urban Textile Jacket feature is it our go to textile jacket?

Read the feature in issue 37 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News out today 31st January 2025

Subscribe to the digital magazine here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-magazine/

More info can be found on our website here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/this-winter-face-the-urban-jungle-with-furygan/

Please note: This videos commentary use txt (from the written feature) to speech and as such may sound artificial.

Please consider subscribing to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm0QDTpHIld51SB1__k25wA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us on BlueSky:https://bsky.app/profile/modernclassicbikes.co.uk

Follow us and join us on Biker Hub: https://www.bikerhub.co.uk

You can also support us by buying us a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/info4ta

🏍️ M.C.M. News (Modern Classic Motorcycle News) digital magazine 🏍️ Website: https://www.modernclassicbikes.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-magazine