Thursday, January 30, 2025
Weather disrupts final pre-season test as teams focus on Australia

Latest NewsRacingWorld Superbikes
2 min.read

Weather Disrupts Final Pre-season Test As Teams Focus On AustraliaDay 2 of testing at Portimao marked the end of pre-season testing in Europe, as the paddock now prepares to travel to Phillip Island, Australia, for the Official Test, followed by the season opener.

Adverse weather conditions and rain interruptions limited on-track activity, with many teams opting to save their allocated test days.

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) was the first rider out on track on Wednesday setting the fastest time of the day.

Weather Disrupts Final Pre-season Test As Teams Focus On AustraliaToprak Razgatlıoglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) had a quiet day, completing just four laps as he continued his work from Tuesday. The Turkish rider finished with the second-fastest time of the day and told WorldSBK.com: “I did two or three laps, and after that, my day was finished because I don’t want to ride in wet conditions. My fingers are not 100%, and if I crash in the wet, it would be very dangerous for me because the season is almost starting. Anyway, you know, yesterday we had a very good test.”

Weather Disrupts Final Pre-season Test As Teams Focus On AustraliaAlvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) rebounded from Tuesday’s action to set the third-fastest time of the day, despite suffering a crash at Turn 9. He told worldsbk.com: “I tried to ride in the wet, but the track was too slippery. Entering Turn 9, I lost the rear without warning and had a big high side due to the speed of the corner. I hit the ground hard, impacting my head, left arm, and hand. Nothing seems broken, but my hand is sore. I managed a few laps after the crash to check my position on the bike—there’s pain, but it’s normal after such a fall. I hope to recover fully for Phillip Island and rebuild my confidence there.”

Weather Disrupts Final Pre-season Test As Teams Focus On AustraliaAndrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) was the fastest Yamaha rider on Wednesday at Portimao, finishing fourth overall. The Italian posted a best time of 1’43.131s, continuing Yamaha’s evaluation of key components following a productive test at Jerez.Weather Disrupts Final Pre-season Test As Teams Focus On Australia

Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) was the sole WorldSSP rider to take to the track today.

NEXT STOP: PHILLIP ISLAND, AUSTRALIA

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is set to debut in a few weeks at Phillip Island, Australia.

WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders will first take part in the Official Test on 17th and 18th February, before the Australian Round from Friday, 21st to Sunday 23rd.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Previous article
ROKiT OFF announced as new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup

