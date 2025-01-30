NEW ear protection from Oxford: FilterBuds RACE, TOURING & COMMUTER

OXFORD’S NEW FILTERBUDS cater for every ride: RACE models block track noise for peak performance, TOURING versions cancel road noise for long-distance comfort, and COMMUTER earbuds reduce traffic sound while boosting awareness.
Each ensures a snug fit and optimal sound isolation.
RRP: £19.99
Filterbuds Race – OX955
Filterbuds Touring – OX954
Filterbuds – Commuter – OX953
FEATURES:
• Silicone free, hypoallergenic TPE construction
• Unique membrane technology
• Premium metal acoustic mesh
• Advanced precision filter earplugs
• Detachable neck cord included
• Storage canister with key-ring attachment
Once you have tried them, you’ll never go back to standard earbuds again!
