Thursday, January 30, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

NEW ear protection from Oxford: FilterBuds RACE, TOURING & COMMUTER

Industry NewsAccessoriesOxford Products
Less than 1 min.read

Buy Me A Coffee

New Ear Protection From Oxford: Filterbuds Race, Touring & CommuterOXFORD’S NEW FILTERBUDS cater for every ride: RACE models block track noise for peak performance, TOURING versions cancel road noise for long-distance comfort, and COMMUTER earbuds reduce traffic sound while boosting awareness.

Each ensures a snug fit and optimal sound isolation.

RRP: £19.99

Filterbuds Race – OX955
Filterbuds Touring – OX954
Filterbuds – Commuter – OX953New Ear Protection From Oxford: Filterbuds Race, Touring & Commuter

FEATURES:
• Silicone free, hypoallergenic TPE construction
• Unique membrane technology
• Premium metal acoustic mesh
• Advanced precision filter earplugs
• Detachable neck cord included
• Storage canister with key-ring attachment

Once you have tried them, you’ll never go back to standard earbuds again!New Ear Protection From Oxford: Filterbuds Race, Touring & Commuter

Click here for more info on the FilterBuds RACE, TOURING & COMMUTER

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Red Bull KTM all-in for 2025 MotoGP Glory
Next article
Zero Motorcycles Supercharges EV Adoption with Major Price Cuts in ‘GO Electric’ Incentive

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials is go for August

Industry News 0
The FIM is pleased to announce that the 2025 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST), an FIM Land Speed World Records event, will this year take place at the historic American venue from 24-28 August.

Zero Motorcycles Supercharges EV Adoption with Major Price Cuts in ‘GO Electric’ Incentive

Industry News 0
Zero Motorcycles has launched its new ‘GO Electric’ incentive designed to remove a barrier to entry for EV motorcycles. Available on all 22’ and 23’ plate models

Red Bull KTM all-in for 2025 MotoGP Glory

Latest News 0
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech3 have revealed the 2025 KTM RC16s for the manufacturer’s ninth year in the series and will enter the fray with its strongest line-up to-date.

Most Popular

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials is go for August

Industry News 0
The FIM is pleased to announce that the 2025 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST), an FIM Land Speed World Records event, will this year take place at the historic American venue from 24-28 August.

Zero Motorcycles Supercharges EV Adoption with Major Price Cuts in ‘GO Electric’ Incentive

Industry News 0
Zero Motorcycles has launched its new ‘GO Electric’ incentive designed to remove a barrier to entry for EV motorcycles. Available on all 22’ and 23’ plate models

Red Bull KTM all-in for 2025 MotoGP Glory

Latest News 0
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech3 have revealed the 2025 KTM RC16s for the manufacturer’s ninth year in the series and will enter the fray with its strongest line-up to-date.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Is Go For August

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials is go for August

Frank Duggan - 0