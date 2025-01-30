NEW ear protection from Oxford: FilterBuds RACE, TOURING & COMMUTER

OXFORD’S NEW FILTERBUDS cater for every ride: RACE models block track noise for peak performance, TOURING versions cancel road noise for long-distance comfort, and COMMUTER earbuds reduce traffic sound while boosting awareness.

Each ensures a snug fit and optimal sound isolation.

RRP: £19.99

Filterbuds Race – OX955

Filterbuds Touring – OX954

Filterbuds – Commuter – OX953

FEATURES:

• Silicone free, hypoallergenic TPE construction

• Unique membrane technology

• Premium metal acoustic mesh

• Advanced precision filter earplugs

• Detachable neck cord included

• Storage canister with key-ring attachment

Once you have tried them, you’ll never go back to standard earbuds again!

