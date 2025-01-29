ROKiT OFF announced as new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup with prize fund worth over £75,000 available.

ROKiT OFF is the new title sponsor of the 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup, expanding the support given to existing partnerships with BMW Motorrad across both WorldSBK and British Superbike championships. Entering its third season supporting the British Superbike Championship, the BMW F 900 R Cup sees cash prizes for the championship total £56,000 across the nine-round championship – allocated at each round for the Heat Races, the R&G Last Chance Qualifier and the Main Event.

In addition, the winner of the overall F 900 R Cup Championship will receive a brand-new BMW S 1000 RR; a production bike that could be used to progress into the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

The ROKiT OFF product range is designed specifically to clean and protect motorcycles through its innovative pH neutral and less abrasive formula which makes cleaning motorcycles as easy and effective as possible, allowing riders to spend more time on the road and less on maintenance. ROKiT OFF is available in the UK and Ireland exclusively through www.nevis.uk.com and, from February 2025, will be available in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria from Richa nv.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said “We’re really pleased to become the Title Partner of the ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R Cup because we’ve been delighted with the sales and the feedback we’re getting for ROKiT OFF, and we view this sponsorship as a means to gain further awareness of our product range amongst bikers. What’s more, this sponsorship fits neatly with our partnerships with BMW Motorrad in both the World Superbike and the British Superbike championships.”

Updated for 2025, the new F 900 R retains the same 105hp parallel-twin engine, but now with lighter wheels and refined geometry. The dynamic BMW F 900 R roadster is available to purchase from any BMW Motorrad UK retailer, at a total cost of £13,242 inc VAT, which includes a brand-new 2025 F 900 R, plus full race kit and ECU upgrade. BMW Financial Services now offer a finance package available to riders, designed to make the package more attainable for those interested in joining the series. Each bike will be offered with a standardised package of race-focused enhancements, including K-Tech fork internals, K-Tech rear shock, full Arrow exhaust, rearsets, quickshifter, and race bodywork, as seen in the last two seasons.

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK Head of Marketing & PR said: “The series continues to grow as we enter the third-season in the UK, the close racing and affordable ethos of the championship has caught the attention of race fans across the world, and the series will be replicated internationally during 2025. The combination of seasoned racers and upcoming youngsters, along with the characteristics of the F 900 R has so far delivered everything this one-make series set out to when we initially came up with the concept.”

Stuart Higgs, British Superbike Series Director added: “The BMW F 900 R Cup, a competition conceived by BMW Motorrad UK has set the standard for being the most popular and accessible one-make national motorcycle racing series in recent years. As the series enters its third year, it will once again deliver full grids and entertain race fans with its unique format of ‘Heat’ and ‘Last Chance’ races building up to a ‘Main Event’. I am also delighted to confirm and welcome ROKiT OFF as the new title sponsor who will benefit from, and be able to showcase their product range with the extensive media and trackside audience that the series enjoys.”

As well as cash prizes on offer throughout the field, the conclusion of each F 900 R Cup Championship season sees the ‘Lee Nicholls Most Improved Rider’ awarded by BMW Motorrad UK to the rider who has shown most progress throughout the season. The recipient will win a set of made-to-measure BMW M Pro Race leathers, M Pro Race helmet, gloves, and boots from BMW Motorrad UK, totalling over £2,000 in value.

Giovanni Beliossi, winner of the 2024 award said: “I was truly honoured to receive the 2024 Lee Nicholls Award. Accepting the award from the World Superbike Championship-winning team of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark during the Motorcycle Live Exhibition was an incredible experience. The Cup boasts a highly-skilled field of riders and fiercely competitive races that are popular with fans, and it’s been a privilege to be part of it. This award is a testament to the power of commitment and dedication, regardless of where you start. I’m immensely grateful to BMW Motorrad for their recognition and support.”

Entries for the 2025 series remain open for riders. Riders who wish to participate must hold a minimum ACU Clubman-grade licence, and should contact Lucy Hart at MSVR Lucy.Hart@msv.com to register their entry.

CASH PRIZE FUND BREAKDOWN PER ROUND:

Position Heats 1 & 2 R&G Last Chance Qualifier Main Final 1 £250 £200 £1,000 2 £200 £150 £750 3 £180 £120 £500 4 £145 £110 £350 5 £125 £100 £280 6 N/A N/A £240 7 N/A N/A £200 8 N/A N/A £160 9 N/A N/A £145 10 N/A N/A £130

2025 BMW F 900 R CUP CALENDAR

3-5 May – Oulton Park

20-22 June – Snetterton

11-13 July – Donington Park

25-27 July – Brands Hatch

8-10 August – Thruxton

23-25 August – Cadwell Park

5-7 September – Donington Park

19-21 September – Assen

17-19 October – Brands Hatch