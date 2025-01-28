Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Razgatlioglu returns with fastest lap at Portimao

Latest NewsRacingWorld Superbikes
2 min.read

Razgatlioglu Returns With Fastest Lap At PortimaoThe second private test of the season is underway at Portimao, following last week’s session in Jerez.

This two-day event serves as the final opportunity for teams to fine-tune their setups ahead of the season opener in Australia. Wet conditions and the lack of a dry racing line prompted many teams to delay testing until midday when the weather improved.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) is back on track, testing BMW’s new bike after missing the Jerez test due to a training injury. The Turkish rider injured his right index finger three weeks ago but is now eager to make up for lost time. “It is important to me that we find a setup before Phillip Island,” Razgatlioglu said, underlining the significance of this final pre-season test. He smashed the fastest time of the day with just 10 minutes left in the session, while teammate Michael van der Mark continued his work with the new BMW M1000RR, finishing P10.Razgatlioglu Returns With Fastest Lap At Portimao

Both Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) and Axel Bassani are experiencing the Portuguese circuit aboard the KB998 for the first time. Bassani impressed by claiming the second-fastest time on Tuesday.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) was the fastest Ducati rider on Tuesday, securing the third-fastest time overall. Teammate Alvaro Bautista tested a new Ducati exhaust and recorded a best lap of 1’42.141s, despite a minor slide at Turn 7 during the afternoon session. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) also performed well, finishing within the top 10.Razgatlioglu Returns With Fastest Lap At Portimao

Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) was the lead Yamaha rider, finishing fourth and becoming the last rider to clock a lap within the 1’40s. Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) followed closely in fifth, as Yamaha continues to refine its package for Phillip Island.Razgatlioglu Returns With Fastest Lap At Portimao

Continuing his strong work from Jerez, Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) concluded Day 1 in seventh place. His teammate, Iker Lecuona, made his 2025 debut at Portimao after recovering from an injury, marking an important step in his pre-season preparation.

Ryan Vickers (Motocorsa Racing) was the fastest rookie, finishing in P15, with Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) not far behind in P17 and P18, respectively.

In WorldSSP, Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) set the pace, followed by Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team), Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing), and Michael Rinaldi (GMT94 Yamaha), as the trio continued adapting to their new respective teams.

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

 

Vanucci introduces the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots

