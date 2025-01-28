The ultimate all-rounder: Vanucci introduces the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots.

Vanucci has launched the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots, designed to deliver excellent protection, supreme comfort and all-weather versatility. Now available in the UK exclusively online at Louis Moto – Europe’s number one motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

The new VAB-7 motorcycle boots from Vanucci feature the latest fully waterproof and breathable Sympatex membrane, ensuring riders stay dry and comfortable in all conditions, from torrential rain to sweltering heat. Furthering the VAB-7’s all-weather versatility is the Michelin touring soles, which were specially developed for the VAB-7 boots, offering excellent grip and feel both in the dry and wet.

Vanucci’s new VAB-7 boots are constructed from a combination of premium full-grain, hydrophobic cowhide leather and durable Cordura fabric, providing exceptional abrasion resistance. The rugged outer layer ensures the boots provide long-lasting durability and protection from harsh riding conditions. The high-quality leather also gives the boots a sleek look, making them as stylish as they are functional.

Safety is paramount in the design of the VAB-7 boots, with a range of protective features built into their structure. The boots are equipped with reinforced IPA and IPS certified ankle, shin, and heel protection, giving riders the confidence that their feet and lower legs are shielded in the event of an impact. For additional support, the boots feature a double zip and Velcro closure system, making them simple and efficient to secure while providing a snug fit.

Riders will appreciate the ergonomic design and attention to detail that also makes the VAB-7 boots comfortable for long periods of time. The boots come with a flex zone in the instep area, allowing for better movement and flexibility while riding. Additionally, the shock-absorbing sole provides added comfort during longer rides. The high-quality inner lining also prevents moisture buildup, ensuring comfort during both hot and cold weather conditions.

The Vanucci VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots are available in adult sizes 4.5-14, and are priced at £293*. For riders looking for a shorter boot, the new Vanucci VAB-3 priced at £234* are the perfect choice, which offer the same features as the full-length VAB-7.

UK customers can buy the latest Vanucci boots now via Louis Moto’s website, www.louis-moto.co.uk.

For UK motorcyclists shopping online with Louis Moto and its exclusive brands, including Vanucci, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.