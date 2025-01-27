Triumph Reveals New Speed Triple 1200 RS

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Speed Triple 1200 RS for 2025, with unmatched triple power and torque, peerless handling and even more state-of-the-art rider-focused technology.

More powerful than ever before, Triumph’s 1160cc triple engine delivers relentless acceleration and performance with 183PS at 10,750 rpm and 128Nm at 8,750 rpm.

Addictive performance and razor-sharp handling..

Thrilling and utterly addictive, the three-cylinder engine delivers the ultimate blend of low-end drive and top-end punch, giving cutting-edge performance on the road and on the track, coupling instant throttle response with an effortlessly smooth power delivery. This is further enhanced by a revised dynamic crankshaft balancing strategy, for a significant improvement in engine refinement.

Featuring Öhlins latest-generation SmartEC3 semi-active suspension, precision-focused dynamics, and a signature roadster riding position deliver razor-sharp handling, agility and control in every turn. Brembo Stylema® calipers and a Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable lever offer serious stopping power and a customisable feel, even during the most demanding riding. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres deliver racetrack performance in a fully street legal tyre.

Carefully engineered to be just 199kg ready to ride, the Speed Triple also sports slightly wider, higher bars and features a bold, aggressive design with purposeful details. Its sporty, upright stance conveys power and presence while ensuring the perfect balance of agility and control. Combined with a narrow seat profile, the rider can feel an intuitive and effortless connection with the bike, delivering precise handling and real-world comfort.

The new Speed Triple’s rider-focused package of equipment and technology puts the rider in control, offering exceptional levels of adjustment. This includes the cutting-edge Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which allows riders to easily adjust the suspension’s dynamic damping characteristics in different riding scenarios. The seven parameters that can be independently adjusted are:

Front Firmness

Rear Firmness

Braking Support

Acceleration Support

Initial Acceleration Support

Cornering Support

Cruising Support

There is also new independently adjustable Front Wheel Lift Control, Engine Braking Control and Brake Slide Control, as well as fully adjustable cruise control.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “The new Speed Triple 1200 RS is now more refined, with a significantly improved electronics package, that makes it even easier for customers to exploit and enjoy the improved performance.”

MORE POWERFUL THAN EVER

With 183PS at 10,750rpm, the new engine delivers 3PS more than the previous generation of Speed Triple. Torque is improved too, with 128Nm at 8,750rpm, which is not only 3Nm more than the outgoing model but is delivered slightly lower in the rev range.

Incorporating learnings and expertise gathered during Triumph’s Moto2™ engine development, the Speed Triple 1200 RS engine has been engineered to be more powerful and durable, as well as being compact and lightweight.

A new, free-flowing exhaust system and compact, lightweight silencer streamline gas flow and centralise mass to improve performance, while maintaining the Speed Triple’s signature triple bark.

In addition, the must-have accessory for the new Speed Triple will be the new Akrapovič silencer, which features a titanium outer wrap and mounting bracket, finished with a carbon fibre endcap and laser etched Akrapovič logo.

RAZOR SHARP HANDLING

Featuring innovative ‘spool valve’ technology for even faster adjustment and improved comfort, state-of-the-art Öhlins® SmartEC3 semi-active technology delivers perfectly tailored, precise and dynamic handling.

This includes the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which continuously monitors and adjusts the suspension damping characteristics. So, whether riding in a straight line, braking for a corner, balancing the bike mid corner, or accelerating out of a corner, it adjusts the damping characteristics to give the desired performance in each scenario. Riders can now customise this performance using an intuitive menu system on the TFT instruments, so the bike continuously monitors and adapts the damping in real time to deliver the optimum performance for the conditions.

For the next level of precision and control, the Speed Triple 1200 RS also features an adjustable steering damper, delivering smooth and predictable handling in every situation, as well as a pair of Brembo Stylema calipers with an MCS lever, delivering impeccable stopping performance and a customisable brake feel. Completing the set-up, the Speed Triple 1200 RS has Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3’s fitted as standard, which have a bi-compound design for optimised grip, stability and durability.

Giving the perfect balance of agility and control, the bike is compact, with bars that are slightly wider and higher than the outgoing model, creating a sporty, upright roadster stance that delivers effortlessly precise handling, real-world comfort.

Where the yokes have been updated to accommodate the wider bars and the addition of the steering damper, the finish of these components has been updated to a sophisticated and understated black tone, creating a contrast with the gold Öhlins forks.

BOLD DESIGN AND AGGRESSIVE STYLING

With sharp lines and a purposeful stance, the Speed Triple 1200 RS has a strikingly handsome silhouette, with a sculpted tank and minimalist rear end that blends seamlessly with the rear light and numberplate hanger.

Taking cues from the 30 years of Speed Triple design DNA, the new model retains the signature twin headlights and single sided swingarm, which reinforce the bike’s modern and aggressive styling, as well as its serious performance capability.

Evolving the design for an even sportier look in 2025, the aluminum twin-spar frame and lightweight new wheels reduce gyroscopic forces for faster turn in and greater agility, making carving through corners effortless, while a new seat cowl sharpens the rear end of the bike.

Despite all the extra technology and the electronic suspension, the Speed Triple is still one of the lightest bikes in the class, at just 199kg wet weight with fuel. Contributing to this, is the Speed Triple’s new lithium ion battery, which is significantly lighter than a conventional battery.

From the bar end mirrors, to the meticulously sculpted swingarm, the attention to detail, build quality, and overall level of finish, are second to none.

RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

The 2025 updates also bring new performance electronics that are configurable by the rider and adjustable independently of the riding modes. The new front wheel lift control system, which incorporates inputs from the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to determine the pitch of the bike, offers four levels of adjustment.

Engine Braking Control is customisable according to the rider’s preference, complementing the adjustable throttle maps and allowing riders to adjust the engine feel to suit their own riding style and the conditions.

Brake Slide Assist, which is available in Track mode only, optimises the ABS calibration for track riding by allowing more front wheel slip and more rear wheel lift. This maximises performance on track and minimises feelings of being intrusive, all while providing a safety net in case of unexpected conditions.

With five distinct riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Rider), Optimised Cornering ABS and switchable Optimised Cornering Traction Control, and the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter all fitted as standard, the Speed Triple has all the advanced features to maximise performance and safety in all conditions.

The design of the 5″ TFT instrument interface provides instant access to all key information, controlled by the intuitive 5-way joystick and backlit switches. The standard-fit My Triumph Connectivity System enables turn-by-turn navigation, as well as phone and music control.

There’s fully adjustable cruise control for longer rides, and a new Emergency Deceleration Warning feature activates a high-frequency flash of the brake light to alert other road users in case of hard braking and rapid deceleration.

The ignition, steering lock and fuel filler cap feature keyless operation on the Speed Triple 1200 RS. For added security, the wireless function can be disabled with a single button press.

THE ORIGINAL HOOLIGAN

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud commented: “In 2024 we celebrated the Speed Triple’s 30th Anniversary with owners, fans and collectors, clearly demonstrating how every iteration of this model has been as groundbreaking as that original hooligan we launched in 1994. Back then, it sparked the birth of a whole new category of naked sports bikes. Today, we are setting a new benchmark for triple powered performance with this new Speed Triple 1200 RS.

“Our customers will love the heart-racing acceleration and soul-stirring sound from this incredible triple engine, as well as the remarkable level of adjustment and control the new technology provides, giving riders the opportunity to truly tailor their ride to suit their style. Unmistakably Triumph, the handling is exquisite, as is the level of quality and detail in every aspect of the design.”

ON THE ROAD

Available from £17,495 OTR, customers can choose from three eye-catching colours, including Jet Black, or the premium options; Granite and Diablo Red, and Granite and Performance Yellow, all with striking new graphics. With more than 25 Genuine Triumph Accessories available, owners can make the Speed Triple their own. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from April 2025.

Find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

SPECIFICATION – SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 1160 cc Bore 90.0 mm Stroke 60.8 mm Compression 13.2:1 Maximum Power 183 PS / 180.5 bhp (134.6 kW) @ 10,750 rpm Maximum Torque 128 Nm @ 8,750 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed

CHASSIS Frame Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe Swingarm Aluminium, single-sided Front Wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 3.50 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 6.00 in Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 – 120/70ZR17 58W Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 – 190/55ZR17 75W Front Suspension Öhlins 43mm fully adjustable USD forks, 120mm travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping Rear Suspension Öhlins monoshock RSU with linkage, 120mm rear wheel travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping Front Brakes Twin 320mm floating discs. Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, OC-ABS, Brembo MCS radial master cylinder. Rear Brakes Single 220mm disc. Brembo twin piston caliper, OC-ABS. Instruments Full-colour 5″ TFT instruments