The International Classic Motorcycle Show Returns This April

The International Classic Motorcycle Show sponsored by Carole Nash returns this April.

One of the most highly anticipated British motorcycling events is back for 2025. The International Classic MotorCycle Show sponsored by Carole Nash is returning once more to Staffordshire County Showground on April 26-27, 2025. A cornerstone event for classic bike enthusiasts, the show promises an unforgettable weekend of bikes, trade and as always, a few motorcycling legends!

Speaking of which, Classic Bike Shows fans may have heard of our hugely popular special guest…? The one and only TV presenter and motorcycle adventurer, Henry Cole! Renowned for his passion for classic machines and tales of two-wheeled adventures, Henry will be meeting fans and chatting on-stage throughout the weekend.

If that wasn’t enough to get the date in the diary, watch this space for a major announcement about a unique motorcycle collection that will be on display at the show. A world first! Details will follow shortly.

What to Expect at the Stafford

The purest trade stands and autojumble stalls from around the UK, perfect for sourcing rare parts, spares, and memorabilia.

Stunning displays from leading motorcycle clubs, showcasing the best in classic bike preservation and restoration.

Live entertainment all weekend perfect for the whole family.

On-stage talks and interviews with Henry Cole and other guests

Tickets Available Now

Advance tickets are priced at £16.50, while on-the-gate entry is £21. Under-16s go free, making it the perfect day out for families. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unmissable celebration of motorcycling heritage.

For tickets and more information, visit www.classicbikeshows.com.