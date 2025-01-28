Collection of Trophies Awarded to Mike Hailwood For Sale

Collection of trophies awarded to Mike Hailwood MBE, without doubt one of the greatest motorcycle racers ever, for sale with Iconic Auctioneers on February 16th.

Stanley Michael Bailey Hailwood (2 April 1940 – 23 March 1981) was a British racing driver and motorcycle racer who competed in Grand Prix motorcycle racing from 1958 to 1967, and F1 between 1963 and 1974. Nicknamed “Mike the Bike”, Hailwood was a nine-time Grand PRIX Motorcycle champion, with four titles in the premier 500cc class with MV Agusta and won 76 motorcycle Grand Prix across 10 seasons.

Hailwood took 14 victories at the Isle of Mann TT. After his motorcycle racing career concluded, he went on to compete in Formula One and other classes of car racing, becoming one of the few men to compete at Grand Prix level in both motorcycle and car racing. He returned to motorcycle racing at the age of 38, taking victory at the 1978 Isle of Man TT.

Hailwood died in 1981 following a road traffic collision in Warwickshire, England.

Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctions says: “Mike was one of the few racers that span both two wheels and four, better known though for his two-wheel multiple championships and TT victories on Honda’s, MV Agusta’s and Ducati’s. This collection of trophies is being offered from a private Collection, and all are being sold with No Reserve. A great collection from a great racer”

The trophies include:

1978 Mike Hailwood Isle of Man TT Silver Replica Trophy – No Reserve

Mike Hailwood’s legendary comeback in the 1978 Isle of Man TT after being in retirement for 11 years is part of Motorcycle racing’s folklore. He celebrated his return with a win in the Formula 1 TT on his Factory Ducati at a speed of 108.51mph. This is an important piece of Motorcycle Racing history offered without Reserve.

1979 Mike Hailwood Isle of Man TT Silver Replica Trophy – Offered Without Reserve

1979 Mike Hailwood Isle of Man TT Silver Replica Trophy from his final year at the TT which he celebrated with a win in the Senior TT on the Suzuki RG500 at 111.75mph. His 14th and final TT win. Offered without Reserve.

1958 Mike Hailwood 250cc Crystal Palace-Winning Trophy – Offered Without Reserve

19-year-old Mike Hailwood took four wins at the 1958 Easter Crystal Palace race meeting and this elegant, two-handled, silver trophy was awarded for his win in the 250cc race on his NSU at a speed of 67.06mph. Beautifully engraved and mounted on a black base, it’s offered without Reserve.

1967 Mike Hailwood Cesenatico Race Trophy – Offered Without Reserve

Mike Hailwood 1967 Cesenatico Road Race Trophy. Silver, scallop shell-shaped trophy on a marble base with silver plaque affixed which reads ‘Circuito Cesenatico 16-4-1967 Trofeo Shell’. Being offered without Reserve.

1963 Mike Hailwood 350cc Pyynikinajo GP Race Trophy – Offered Without Reserve

1963 Mike Hailwood – 350cc Pyynikinajo GP Race Trophy. Mike scored a memorable win on his MV Four after hard-fought battles with Luigi Taveri and Jim Redman on their works Hondas. Offered without Reserve.

These Trophy's will be auctioned alongside over 100 motorcycles at Iconic Auctioneers Motorcycle Sale at the MCN London Motorcycle Show on Sunday 16th February.

