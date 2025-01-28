New 2025 Colours and Euro5+ Compliance for iconic Dax, Monkey and Super Cub C125

Three of Honda’s most visually distinctive and iconic models receive visual and new accessory options for their 2025 year model iterations.

Since its reintroduction in 2023, the ST125 Dax has won over reviewers and customers alike with its sympathetic update of the 60’s original. The preservation of the Dax’s spirit continues into 25YM, with the iconic T-shaped frame, tall handlebars, and the small yet chunky 12-inch wheels retained. Changes are limited to an uprated catalyser, new ECU settings and an additional OBD2-2 sensor to ensure Euro5+ emissions compliance, whilst Pearl Shining Black joins the Dax’s colour palette options alongside the retained Pearl Cadet Grey and Pearl Glittering Blue choices.

Its 125cc pocket-sized sibling, the Z125 Monkey, also sees similar revisions for 25YM. Minor changes to the engine ensure future emissions compliance without impeding performance or efficiency. An all-new colour line-up sees three new colour combinations adorn the iconic pocket bike. Sheen Silver Metallic and Pearl Shining Black, Millenium Red and Pearl Himalayas White, and Turmeric Yellow and Knight Silver Metallic are the 25YM options – each injecting a unique character into the bike.

Ensuring it continues its legacy as the most produced vehicle ever, the same Euro5+ compliance revisions have also been applied to the Super Cub C125. The iconic silhouette is emphasised for 25YM through a revised sole colour option of Pearl Bosphorus Blue over Pearl Sugarcane Beige, complemented by a contrasting red leather seat.

The changes bring Honda’s entire two-wheeled line-up in line with the latest and most stringent European emissions regulations, ensuring the pint-sized icons will continue to bring joy to European riders for years to come.

Additionally, for the first time in their illustrious histories, all three models have fallen under the responsibility of one Large Project Leader (LPL) – Takashi Yagi. Working for Honda for almost three decades, Yagi-san has a wealth of experience and knowledge, and this Q&A gives some insight into his outlook on working on such evocative model names.

Icons series

Q/ The Super Cub is the biggest selling motorised vehicle in history, and was first produced in 1958. The Monkey was first made in 1961; and the Dax has a history going back to 1969. How does it feel to be given the task of updating such famous names?

A/ I was very ‘nervous’ to be in charge of such historic model names in the Honda line-up, but also delighted at the same to be working on these leisure-focussed models.

Q/ This is the first time a single engineer has been in charge of all three of these icons. Why were you chosen to lead all of these projects?

A/ I like the Cub engine! I would like to say it was that, but I think the main reason is that I have worked in Thailand, the country where these models are produced.

Q/ Having spent time in Thailand, which is a huge motorcycling culture and has seen a big interest in customisation – how does that time influence your attitude to these models?

A/ My experience in Thailand was that I was able to see first-hand how closely motorbikes are connected to the lives of many people. They not only transported their families to school and work, but also carried tools of their trade, some even converted their entire motorbikes into mobile food stalls, or converted them into tools for expressing themselves and showing them off to each other.

Q/ What are the main changes on the three 25YM models?

A/ The main developments are to comply with Euro 5+ OBD2-2 regulations, to offer new body colours and, at the same time, to simultaneously develop accessories for the peace of mind that genuine Honda accessories can offer.

Q/ Would you say there is a common element across all three models that makes them attractive?

A/ All of the models are born out of Honda’s universal identity of ‘getting close to the customer’, a style that has been passed down through the years, which has been redefined by combining it current technology.

The Monkey features an exclusively designed fuel tank, a comfortable seat, circular headlights, tail lights and blinkers. The traditional Monkey style has been recreated with chrome parts placed in various parts to make it shine.

Dax has also reproduced the press-frame body that combines the styling and frame of the original so that it can use the power and performance of a 125cc engine. It has a simple style with no ‘protruding’ parts like a normal fuel tank.

The Super Cub reproduces the flowing styling of Honda’s historic C100 model.

Q/ All three are 125cc A1 licence models, but have a very different – and strong – identities compared to other Honda motorcycles and scooters. What would you say is their strongest appeal point to young riders, or young people getting interested in 2 wheels?

A/ I think the advantages of these models are the pleasure of owning a small but high-quality looking model, their ease of use, peace of mind and sufficient dynamic performance.

Q/ Do you have a personal favourite of the three? And why?

A/ The Dax is my favourite because I was responsible for the project from the development stage to mass production as a new model.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html