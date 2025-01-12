News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 12th January 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

GIVI has the perfect list to pamper motorcyclists this festive season

The 2025 Provisional MXGP OAT List Announced

Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!

Kick-start 2025 with a new Kawasaki from 0% HP

The year ahead in EWC: 2025 calendar refresher

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures

Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

The Original Scalpel Gets Sharpened For 2025

NEW HJC i80 Roki and Velly

Two Moto Morini 500 Bikes for MS Charity Auction at Iconic Auctioneers

The METZELER TT VILLAGE is back in the spotlight at the Isle of Man TT 2025 with a ‘glamping’ formula

Cardo launches ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge’ campaign with focus on boosting rider’s happiness batteries

Get Up Close And Personal With The Kawasaki Z650rs – A Stunning Walkaround!

The PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team confirms its WorldSBK and WorldSSP line-up for the 2025 season

New Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC recruit Di Meglio aiming for wins and great things

NEW Alpinestars Supertech R10 Martinator – in stock now

Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty

