Sunday, January 12, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 12th January 2025

Industry NewsLatest News
1 min.read

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 12th January 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

GIVI has the perfect list to pamper motorcyclists this festive season
https://superbike-news.co.uk/givi-has-the-perfect-list-to-pamper-motorcyclists-this-festive-season/

The 2025 Provisional MXGP OAT List Announced
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-2025-provisional-mxgp-oat-list-announced/

Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!
https://youtu.be/cQV6FojtDoY&list=PLKC41Q6Y00jW0I7emQq9rdytE7bs42r3s

Kick-start 2025 with a new Kawasaki from 0% HP
https://superbike-news.co.uk/kick-start-2025-with-a-new-kawasaki-from-0-hp/

The year ahead in EWC: 2025 calendar refresher
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-year-ahead-in-ewc-2025-calendar-refresher/

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain
https://superbike-news.co.uk/2025-mxgp-calendar-update-galician-venue-of-lugo-set-to-host-mxgp-of-spain/

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures
https://superbike-news.co.uk/gear-up-to-bid-dore-rees-returns-with-two-wheeled-treasures/

Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity
https://superbike-news.co.uk/carlos-checa-nolan-helmet-auctioned-for-charity/

The Original Scalpel Gets Sharpened For 2025
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-original-scalpel-gets-sharpened-for-2025/

NEW HJC i80 Roki and Velly
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hjc-i80-roki-and-velly/

Two Moto Morini 500 Bikes for MS Charity Auction at Iconic Auctioneers
https://superbike-news.co.uk/two-moto-morini-500-biles-for-ms-charity-auction-at-iconic-auctioneers/

The METZELER TT VILLAGE is back in the spotlight at the Isle of Man TT 2025 with a ‘glamping’ formula
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-metzeler-tt-village-is-back-in-the-spotlight-at-the-isle-of-man-tt-2025/

Cardo launches ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge’ campaign with focus on boosting rider’s happiness batteries
https://superbike-news.co.uk/cardo-launches-your-ride-your-recharge-campaign-with-focus-on-boosting-riders-happiness-batteries/

Get Up Close And Personal With The Kawasaki Z650rs – A Stunning Walkaround!
https://superbike-news.co.uk/get-up-close-and-personal-with-the-kawasaki-z650rs-a-stunning-walkaround/

The PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team confirms its WorldSBK and WorldSSP line-up for the 2025 season
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-petronas-mie-racing-honda-team-confirms-its-worldsbk-and-worldssp-line-up-for-the-2025-season/

New Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC recruit Di Meglio aiming for wins and great things
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-kawasaki-webike-trickstar-ewc-recruit-di-meglio-aiming-for-wins-and-great-things/

NEW Alpinestars Supertech R10 Martinator – in stock now
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-alpinestars-supertech-r10-martinator-in-stock-now/

Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty
https://superbike-news.co.uk/yamaha-motorcycles-scooters-now-backed-by-three-year-factory-warranty/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty

Dealer News 0
Yamaha Motor UK is proud to announce an enhancement to its customer aftersales offering.

NEW Alpinestars Supertech R10 Martinator – in stock now

Helmets 0
The Supertech R10 is the pinnacle of Alpinestars' racing helmets. ECE 22.06 and FIM homologated, this top performing aerodynamic helmet has a 3K high density carbon shell with A-Head fitment system and the choice of two spoilers optimised for race and road use.

New Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC recruit Di Meglio aiming for wins and great things

Endurance World Championship 0
Double champion Mike Di Meglio has set winning races in the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship as a key target following his switch to Kawasaki Webike Trickstar.

Most Popular

Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty

Dealer News 0
Yamaha Motor UK is proud to announce an enhancement to its customer aftersales offering.

NEW Alpinestars Supertech R10 Martinator – in stock now

Helmets 0
The Supertech R10 is the pinnacle of Alpinestars' racing helmets. ECE 22.06 and FIM homologated, this top performing aerodynamic helmet has a 3K high density carbon shell with A-Head fitment system and the choice of two spoilers optimised for race and road use.

New Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC recruit Di Meglio aiming for wins and great things

Endurance World Championship 0
Double champion Mike Di Meglio has set winning races in the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship as a key target following his switch to Kawasaki Webike Trickstar.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters Now Backed By Three-year Factory Warranty

Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty

Frank Duggan - 0