Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New MotoAmerica Talent Cup

Latest NewsMoto-AmericaMotoAmerica Support Series
1 min.read

Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New Motoamerica Talent CupParts Unlimited Talent Cup To Begin, March 28-30, With Grand Prix Of The Americas At COTA.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that global powersports distributor Parts Unlimited will be the title sponsor of the new and highly anticipated MotoAmerica Parts Unlimited Talent Cup.

The Parts Unlimited Talent Cup, a championship designed to prepare young North American racers who have the desire and talent to compete on the world stage of MotoGP, will make its debut at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, March 28-30.

“We’re excited to be the title sponsor of the new Parts Unlimited Talent Cup,” said Hylton Beattie, Parts Unlimited’s Global Motorsports Director. “We share the same vision as MotoAmerica in that we want to see Americans compete on the world stage and we think the Talent Cup is the first step in making that a reality. The racing is going to be topnotch, and it will be exciting to see these young racers develop their talents as the season progresses.”

Parts Unlimited is the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry and is owned by LeMans Corporation, which is headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. Parts Unlimited sells to over 12,000 dealerships worldwide and continues to expand its market penetration with its sister companies, Parts Canada, Parts Europe and Drag Specialties.

“MotoAmerica’s relationship with Parts Unlimited goes back to the very beginning of our series,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We’re excited to create a new path for young racers that puts them on the Road to MotoGP™ with Parts Unlimited’s help. It’s great that they want to support the Talent Cup. We’re looking forward to getting to COTA in March and seeing the debut of the new class as the 2025 season should be the best yet.”

Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New Motoamerica Talent Cup

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R
BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team 2025: Familiar names and a strong new addition

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

