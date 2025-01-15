Trackhouse presents new season liveries & athlete line-up ahead the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series & MotoGP World Championship.

Trackhouse brings new color scheme to the track for 2025:

Trackhouse Racing has, today, presented, a new livery for its NASCAR Cup Series and its MotoGP campaigns, together with the line-up of drivers and riders for both its teams. Incorporating vibrant blue and black base colors that have been a feature of the Trackhouse style since it first started racing in 2021 and adding accents in dayglo yellow, the covers came off one of its NASCAR Cup Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 cars and one of its Aprilia GP-RS MotoGP bikes at the team’s headquarters in Concord, North Carolina, revealing a distinctive and consistent design scheme for its 2025 season.

The Athlete line-up introduced the three Trackhouse NASCAR Cup drivers – #1 Ross Chastain, #99 Daniel Suarez and new for 2025, #88 Shane van Gisbergen, alongside its two MotoGP riders – #25 Raul Fernandez and rookie #79 Ai Ogura.

Trackhouse MotoGP Team line-up:

#25 Raúl Fernández: Age 24 – Hometown: Madrid – Spain

Raúl Fernández arrived in the Trackhouse Team at the beginning of the MotoGP project, as one of the youngest, most exciting, riders in the World Championship. Since the age of 11 years old, when he learnt his early racecraft on the tracks around Madrid, he has been ‘one to watch’. Rarely have rookies shaken up the intermediate Moto 2 class like Raul in 2021 when he blitzed the field with eight victories and only just missed out on the Championship crown, injury preventing him from securing vital points towards the end of the campaign. Having stepped up to the Premier class in ’22, his 2023 season, in MotoGP, ended strongly with a top 5 finish in the final race. In 2024, with Trackhouse, he led the Sprint race at the Catalunya Grand Prix and scored a top 6 finish in the Australian Sprint race. Heading into his 4th season in MotoGP, his third on the Aprilia RS-GP prototype making him the longest serving rider for the Noale marque, Raúl will pilot the #25 for Trackhouse.

#79 Ai Ogura: Age 23: Tokyo – Japan

Mid-year, in its first season, the Trackhouse MotoGP Team demonstrated its commitment to young developing talent and its ambitions for the future by signing Ai Ogura on a two-year deal. The brightest star to emerge from Japan in over a decade, Ai started on MotoGP’s first rung of the talent ladder as 14-year-old in the Asia Talent Cup and progressed up through Red Bull Rookies and Moto3 until, in 2024, he emphatically sealed the Moto2 World Championship crown. Ai calls Kiyose in Japan, home and will join the MotoGP grid at the age of 24, carrying the #79 on the front of his Trackhouse Racing RS-GP25

NASCAR v MotoGP:

The NASCAR Cup Series is the premier league of stockcar racing. The three Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 racecars weigh in dry at 3,200 lbs (1,451 kgs), push out up to 670 hp from their 5.86 liter (358 cubic inches) V8 engines and race wide-open on superspeedway oval tracks and shorter, tighter bowls, also visiting five road courses in the Cup Series schedule of 39 race weekends. Kick-off is on February 2nd, with the NASCAR CLASH, followed by the ‘big one’ at Daytona for the 500 – a race that this year will feature a fourth Trackhouse car, entered as Project 91 and piloted by the 4-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Helio Castroneves.

The MotoGP World Championship is the ultimate in two-wheel circuit racing. Trackhouse fields two Aprilia RS-GP25 prototypes, each of which weigh in at a minimum 346 lbs (157 Kilograms) and develop over 280 HP from their V4, 1000cc engine. The Championship in 2025 features 22 rounds, at road course tracks spread over 5 continents, each weekend including a Sprint race on Saturday and full distance Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Trackhouse MotoGP Team will start testing in Malaysia, initially with the Shakedown test for Ai Ogura, January 31 to February 2nd and then Raul will join him for the full test, starting on February 5th. The team will take part in the MotoGP 2025 Season Launch event in Bangkok on Sunday, February 9 and will unveil the final version of the Trackhouse Aprilia RS-GP25 at Buriram ahead of Round 1 – the Grand Prix of Thailand – February 28 – March 2nd.

RAUL FERNANDEZ

“The new bike looks amazing. I’m really happy to go out with these colors and I’m sure we will be well seen on tv and from the grandstands. It’s quite different to the rest of the grid. Also, it’s nice to have a huge brand like Gulf on board now. We have a new challenge, it’s a new year and we have new goals. This year will hopefully be a really nice one. We are all working hard – I was working on myself a lot during the winter and I think it’s going to be a great season. Let’s go and enjoy it!”

AI OGURA

“First of all, I would like to say thanks to everybody at Trackhouse. I’m really happy that we can get the season started soon and I’m just excited about this year. It will be a big challenge for me, but I have my guys in the team, they are all motivated, the atmosphere inside the team is great. I can’t wait to start the first test in Sepang! Our design is absolutely fantastic! I can’t wait to ride this beautiful bike and I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”

DAVIDE BRIVIO – TEAM PRINCIPAL

“This is another important moment because we are introducing our second year as Trackhouse Team. The first one has been a learning year and we will try to use everything we learned before in this second season, where we have many new things coming up. Of course, a new design of the bike, which goes more towards the Trackhouse image direction and we have an in place agreement with Gulf which means another exciting design. It’s a real privilege to be involved in a team with such an iconic brand – a brand, which I personally always admired in the motorsport environment. We can’t wait to show our special livery, which I believe will be something great and unique in MotoGP.”

“Speaking about our riders, Raul remains with the target to be stronger and stronger and then we have the big change with Ai, our rookie in MotoGP. He is Moto2 World Champion, which is raising expectations. We start this season with ambitions to improve what we did last year and also the team and not just the riders are learning more and more. I’m confident that we will see Raul stronger, with more experience and it will be nice seeing Ai growing up, improving race by race, which is the target. We are really looking forward to it and are very excited. We are well prepared, from physical and technical point of view. Let’s see what we can expect from this season.”

JUSTIN MARKS – TEAM OWNER

“I am really excited. In that first year in a new championship there were a lot of learnings for me and for a number of people on the team. It’s like now we are starting to figure out how the MotoGP program fits into the big Trackhouse picture. Everybody is just so excited that we are competing in this championship. I’m excited for 2025. I think the Aprilia bikes are going to be fast, Raul continues to get better, super excited about Ai coming onboard. We’re ready to go testing and get the ball rolling on the season.”

“We are super excited to have Raul. There were times in 2024 where he showed incredible speed. He is taking a big step this off season in his preparation, in his mentally, kind of understanding where he needs to be on the race weekend in his mind. We are excited about that and I think there’s podiums in our future. If the bikes are there, the speed is there, certainly there’s a lot of talent, with mechanics and engineers. We showed already that we have the pieces and Raul’s got the talent to be able to compete at the front in MotoGP. So, certainly, we are looking for more of that.”

“On the other side, I love rookies. I love taking this undefined, raw talent, putting them in these new positions, putting the support in around them and be able to mature into top level professional athletes. When we signed Ai and announced that he was joining the team, I don’t think he was leading in Moto2. He was in this battle for the championship and as soon as it was public that he’s going to join our team, he just went on to tear it up and won the Moto2 World Championship. This really shows what he is made of. If you look at the crop of rookies, when you look at the new guys coming into MotoGP in 2025, what else can you want than the reigning Moto2 World Champion? We are super excited about his talent.”

“The greatest milestones for our company is aligning ourselves with some of the greatest brands of the world. We have done this for the Nascar side. Getting these iconic brands like Gulf to the Trackhouse journey, to invest in us and to grow with us, is hugely important to me. I was telling the Gulf executive going through this process, there’s these amazing moments in the history of motorsport and for a brand like that to be aligned with Trackhouse having the Gulf logos on the bike is humbling, amazing and we can’t wait to get that bike on the racetrack. It’s pretty special.”

Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup line-up:

#1 Ross Chastain: Age 31 – Hometown: Alva, Florida

Ross Chastain became the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. Wins at Talladega and the Circuit of Americas Road Course were highlights of the year eclipsed in the penultimate race of 2022 at Martinsville when Ross made the miracle move, subsequently named the “hail melon” to secure a spot in the Championship 4, capping off a remarkable inaugural year with Trackhouse Racing, finishing second overall. In the 2023 season he scored two Cup Series wins and in 2024 a further two victories brought his tally to five. For 2025, he continues in the #1 car for Trackhouse.

#99 Daniel Suárez: Age 32 – Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico

The only Spanish-speaking driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Daniel made racing history in 2022 as the first Mexican-born and just fifth foreign-born driver to take the checkers, driving the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing. The 32-year-old driver from Monterrey, claimed this history-making victory at the Toyota Save Mart 350, at Sonoma Raceway adding the accolade to those of being the first international champion in the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as the 2017 and 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Open Winner. In 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Suárez made history again winning in a three-wide finish with a 0.003 second lead, giving Daniel his second visit to Victory Lane. Now a dual US- Mexican citizen, he starts his 5th Cup season with Trackhouse in 2025.

#88 Shane van Gisbergen: Age 34 – Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

Shane joined Trackhouse Racing for his first full season of NASCAR in 2024, running the full Xfinity Series schedule along with seven NASCAR Cup Series races. The New Zealander made an instant splash in 2023, winning the inaugural Chicago Street Race in his first NASCAR start. He became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start. Van Gisbergen is no stranger to success. He earned three Supercars Championships for Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016, 2021 and 2022, plus 80 wins and 47 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in the Australian series. He’s also won the legendary Bathurst 1000 in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Trackhouse’s unique Project 91 guest driver project propelled van Gisbergen onto the U.S. racing scene in 2023. The program is designed to expand the organization’s global reach by fielding a Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers. Formula One icon and 2007 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen first drove under the Project 91 flag at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2022 and again at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26. In 2025, Project 91 brings Indycar legend, Helio Castroneves, to the Daytona 500.

©Words/Images above are from official press release posted courtesy of the team