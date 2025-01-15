Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Anthony Gobert Bimota Race Bike Up For Auction

Anthony Gobert Bimota Race Bike Up For AuctionAnthony Gobert, the late Australian motorcycle road racers, Bimota race bike up for auction at the MCN London Bike Show with Iconic Auctioneers, 16th February 2025.

Affectionately known as “Go Show” by his fans, the late Anthony Gobert was immensely gifted as a rider but his ‘rock n roll’ lifestyle eventually took its toll and he passed away at the age of 48 last year.

The Australian was signed up as a teenager by Honda for the WSB Championship in 1994. Kawasaki followed Honda and he won his first race for them at the 1994 Australian GP. Various other teams including Suzuki followed as did spells in the World GP series.

Gobert’s party lifestyle overshadowed his track exploits but in 2000 whilst riding for Bimota he pulled off an amazing win in the wet at Phillip Island for the Australian World Superbike round, finishing 30 seconds ahead of Carl Fogarty. This became his last ever WSB race win and it is this very bike that is now up for auction.

2000 Bimota SB8K Factory Superbike 996cc. Estimated: £80,000 – £100,000

Presented in original and unrestored condition and complete with Bimota factory confirmation and spares package, this race winning machine will be auctioned along with over 100 other motorcycles at Iconic Auctioneers Sale at the MCN London Motorcycle Show on Sunday 16th February. All the motorcycles are available to view online at www.iconicauctioneers.com or in person at the show on Friday 14th and Saturday 16th ahead of the auction which will commence at 11.15am on Sunday 16th February. Bidding is available at the auction, online, via the telephone or via a commission bid.

Further details about this bike can be found here: For Sale | 2000 Bimota SB8K Factory Superbike 996cc-For Sale

 

