Thursday, January 16, 2025
Limited edition ROOF BOXXER 2 SHADOW new range launching

Industry NewsHelmetsRoof
2 min.read

Limited Edition Roof Boxxer 2 Shadow New Range LaunchingBOXXER 2, the reference of the 180° ﬁberglass versatile helmets is available in a new limited edition called SHADOW that highlights the BOXXER 2 matt black.

The BOXXER 2 SHADOW comes standard with an additional iridium visor and an exclusive ROOF neck-warmer. Available in 3 versions with remarkable iridium visor colors: silver, blue and quartz. The BOXXER 2 SHADOW is oﬀered at an exceptional launch price of €499 including VAT – also the price of a BOXXER 2 solid, and this, until Friday, February 28th, 2025 included.

From March 1st, the SHADOW range will be sold at a public price of €529 including VAT.

An iridium visor and an exclusive neck-warmer oﬀer until February 28th.Limited Edition Roof Boxxer 2 Shadow New Range Launching

BOXXER 2, 180° reference

The ﬁrst ever 180° versatile motorcycle helmet was invented by the French company ROOF in 1995. BOXXER 2 is the latest development of this legendary helmet developed by the French company. Its 180 degree modularity and double J/P certiﬁcation to the latest E22.06 European standard, allow you to really enjoy 2 helmets in 1. A protective fullface, with a very wide ﬁeld of vision, perfectly waterproof and with remarkable comfort. And an airy Jet, aerodynamically preserved and with a large visor with a glasses-shape-cutting particularly protective.

Comfort and connectivity

Fully compatible with current intercom systems, the ROOF BOXXER 2 SHADOW meets the connectivity needs of modern motorcyclists. Whether you want to communicate, listen to music or follow a GPS route, the helmet is designed to integrate an intercom without compromising comfort or aerodynamics. Removable inner foams allows easy installation of speakers and microphone.Limited Edition Roof Boxxer 2 Shadow New Range Launching

An iconic design

Unique and timeless, the BOXXER 2’s design is in keeping with the iconic ROOF style, truly iconic. In its sober matt black coat sublimated by a sparkling iridium visor, the limited edition BOXXER 2 SHADOW will satisfy the motorcyclists aesthetes and concerned about their look.

The BOXXER 2 SHADOW is proof that practicality and road quality can be combined with style and premium ﬁnishes.

Accessories included

The ROOF BOXXER 2 SHADOW helmet comes with several quality accessories, including:

  • An anti-scratch and antifog crystal visor
  • An additional iridium visor (silver, blue or quartz)
  • An exclusive ROOF neck-warmer
  • additional foams to adjust the comfort of the inner liner
  • a windguard
  • a practical carrying bag
  • an Allen keychain

BOXXER 2 SHADOW is available in 7 sizes in all ROOF oﬃcial dealers :

XS/54 ; S/56 ; SM/57 ; M/58 ; L/60 ; XL/61 ; XXL/63

Limited Edition Roof Boxxer 2 Shadow New Range LaunchingLimited Edition Roof Boxxer 2 Shadow New Range LaunchingAbout ROOF

Founded in 1993 by Claude Morin, ROOF is a French manufacturer recognized for its innovative spirit and bold approach to design. Renowned for its original and high-performance helmet models, ROOF has succeeded in establishing itself on the motorcycle helmet market by combining advanced technology, safety and aesthetics. From its headquarters in the French Riviera, ROOF continues to design innovative equipment for two-wheeler enthusiasts, always guided by an unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

