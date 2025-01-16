BSIF joins campaign to protect motorcyclists from unsafe clothing imports

The British Safety Industry Federation (BSIF) has announced its support for a petition calling for a comprehensive government strategy to safeguard motorcyclists from the dangers posed by non-compliant protective clothing.

The petition, spearheaded by PPE Consultant Paul Varnsverry, aims to combat the influx of substandard motorcycle clothing available on e-commerce and social media platforms. These items often fail to meet essential safety standards, posing a significant risk to motorcyclists.

Over the last three years, Trading Standards departments across the UK have actively addressed the sale of non-conforming motorcycle clothing through trade shows and retail outlets. This enforcement has largely eradicated untested and non-certified products from traditional markets. Recent actions by the Office for Product Safety and Standards have led to recalls of non-compliant motorcycle clothing and further investigations into rogue vendors.

However, the rise of online marketplaces has created new challenges. Paul Varnsverry explains: “E-commerce and social platforms have become a haven for vendors of unsafe and counterfeit products. Despite clear evidence of safety breaches, these platforms continue to allow sales, appearing to prioritise sales over consumer protection.

“This has enabled countless sellers to market fraudulent, CE-marked apparel directly to consumers, bypassing regulatory oversight.”

Test purchases conducted by both the BSIF and leading motorcycle publications have consistently revealed that these products fail to meet the requirements of European Standards for motorcyclists’ clothing. It is also not uncommon for suppliers to use forged certificates to falsely claim compliance.

The petition calls on the government to implement measures to stop the importation of unsafe goods. Under the suggested strategy, shipments containing non-certified products would be intercepted, inspected, and destroyed if found non-compliant. Buyers would be refunded through credit card providers or PayPal, leaving rogue sellers to absorb the financial losses.

The sale of non-conforming motorcycle clothing highlights a broader issue regarding the proliferation of unsafe personal protective equipment (PPE) across online platforms. While the BSIF Registered Safety Supplier Scheme helps occupational buyers identify responsible PPE suppliers, to the BSIF’s knowledge, similar protections are lacking in the motorcycle consumer market.

BSIF CEO Alan Murray comments: “The ease with which unsafe safety products reach users through online marketplaces is a national concern. The government must act swiftly to address these loopholes and protect consumers. Unsafe motorcycle clothing is not just a niche issue; it’s part of a wider problem that demands urgent attention.”

Sign the petition here: [https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/702450]

BSIF tests of non-member PPE undertaken between December 2022 and December 2023 found 79% of products failed to meet test criteria potentially putting users at risk of harm. The BSIF will publish the latest findings of its annual investigation into the availability of substandard PPE in the UK at the beginning of February 2025.