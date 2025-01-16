The dawn of a new era: Aprilia Racing unveils the RS-GP25 and the new rider line-up

After an initial taster on the track during the Montmeló tests, Jorge Martín, reigning World Champion of MotoGP, and Marco Bezzecchi, officially unveiled the Aprilia RS-GP25. This project marks the beginning of a new chapter for Aprilia Racing, characterised by a strong technical identity, proudly Italian.

The 2025 season represents the dawn of a new era for Aprilia Racing, with the arrival of two young, fiercely talented young riders: Jorge Martín, who will race as world No.1 after winning the MotoGP title, and Marco Bezzecchi, who is ready to express his enormous potential in the premier class. To provide support to the official riders, Lorenzo Savadori has also been confirmed as a test rider, after his significant contribution to the growth of the RS-GP in recent years.

The Aprilia RS-GP25 represents an important evolution for Aprilia Racing’s MotoGP project. Each detail has been overhauled with a view to delivering the highest levels of performance, in order to consolidate Aprilia Racing’s status as one of the leading lights of MotoGP. All zones of the bike have been improved, from the aerodynamics to the chassis, right down to the electronics and the V4 engine, which has been subject to a great deal of development with regard to all components not affected by the freeze imposed by the regulation. The Noale technical department, led by Fabiano Sterlacchini, has met this new challenge, remaining faithful to the brand’s DNA and developing a highly innovative bike that can compete at the highest levels.

Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi will be supported by a strong, close-knit team, as well as by official test rider Lorenzo Savadori. They will be joined by the riders from the Team Trackhouse: Raúl Fernández and Ai Ogura, MotoGP debutant and Moto2 World Champion in 2024. The Trackhouse project, established to serve as a strategic partner to Aprilia and not simply a satellite team, is a key resource in the ongoing development of the RS-GP25, providing useful data and contributing to the process of innovation. For the first time in its history, Aprilia Racing will make its MotoGP début with four bikes with the most advanced specification.

JORGE MARTÍN ALMOGUERA

“I am super excited by this new challenge: to win with Aprilia. My goals are very clear; now we must concentrate on being the best version of ourselves – that goes for Aprilia and for me personally. I’m in the right place to do great things, it will be an exciting challenge, we are all very determined. I really feel the warmth of being part of this team, and I think that this is the perfect place for me. We are all thrilled to be starting this new season.”

MARCO BEZZECCHI

“I’m really happy I joined this team, and Aprilia as a whole. It’s going to be fantastic, and I’m really happy to be representing such an important brand. It’s a great source of pride for me, both as a person and as a rider, to become an official rider. I can’t wait to get onto the track, to work hard and to give it some gas, and try to achieve good results. We are all really motivated, and that’s something that I really value. I’m really fired up – see you in Sepang for the test!”.

FABIANO STERLACCHINI

“It’s a real pleasure for me to start this new adventure with Aprilia Racing. The goal for 2025 is to be remain competitive at all times, both in the sprints and in the longer races, aiming to achieve the best possible results throughout the season. It’s crucial that we continue to grow, working with two new, very talented riders. This really does represent a new era for us, with a significant change after many years, both in terms of technical management and the line-up of our riders. We are particularly motivated for the new season and proud to have two top new MotoGP riders in our team, including the World Champion.”

MASSIMO RIVOLA

“For Aprilia Racing, the 2025 season represents the start of a new era, and our aim is to be leaders and not just followers. Our goal is clear – to stay competitive at all times, in every race. With two strong, talented and motivated riders like Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, and an equally determined team and company, we can create something special. The RS-GP25 has enormous potential, and our task will be to ensure that this is expressed to the maximum in each of the 22 races in the championship.”

*The Aprilia Racing MotoGP Team Launch, at the Sky Studios in Milan, was produced and delivered by Sky Production Services.

RS-GP25 TECH SHEET

ENGINE TYPE: V4 90° – 1000cc, 81mm BORE PNEUMATIC VALVE SYSTEM, DRY SUMP SYSTEM

ENGINE POWER: > 280 CV

ENGINE MAX: REV > 17.500 Rpm

WEIGHT: 157 kg

GEAR SHIFT: APRILIA RACING SEAMLESS SYSTEM. 6 GEARS.

ELECTRONICS: MAGNETI MARELLI AGO ECU. UNIFIED SOFTWARE

EXAUST: SC FULL TITANIUM EXAUST SYSTEM EXAUST VALVE SYSTEM TO INCREASE ENGINE BRAKING PERFORM.

CLUTCH: CARBON DISKS

RADIATORS: RACING BY PWR

CHAIN: RK

FRAME: APRILIA RACING CHASSIS. ALUMINIUM ALLOY

SWINGING ARM: APRILIA RACING CARBON FIBER

FRONT FORKS: ÖHLINS

SHOCK ABSORBER: ÖHLINS

STEERING DUMPER: ÖHLINS, ADJUSTABLE.

REAR HEIGHT DEVICE: APRILIA RACING “BSE” SYSTEM

RIMS: FRONT: MARCHESINI FORGED MAGNESIUM, 5 SPOKES “Y” DESIGN. 17’’X4’’ REAR: MARCHESINI FORGED MAGNESIUM, 5 SPOKES “Y” DESIGN. 17’’X 6.25’

TYRES: MICHELIN

BRAKE SYSTEM: FRONT: MONOBLOC FINNED ALUMINUM GP4 BREMBO CALIPERS ENTIRELY MACHINED FROM SOLID, WITH A RADIAL ATTACHMENT OF 4 TITANIUM PISTONS. BREMBO DOUBLE CARBON DISKS 340MM TO 355MM

REAR: BREMBO ALUMINUM CALIPER, WITH AXIAL ATTACHMENT OF 2 PISTONS. BREMBO SINGLE STEEL DISK 218MM