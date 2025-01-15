Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 Calendar

Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 CalendarThe 2025 calendar for the BAGGER RACING EUROPEAN CUP is now official! The championship will bring Bagger motorcycles to racetrack in Europe for the very first time, following their success in the American Bagger Racing League.

The European cup will feature five rounds in five different European countries, hosted during very prestigious events. Here’s the schedule:
  •     R01: May 9–11, Oschersleben Circuit (GER), during the IDM round
  •     R02: May 23–25, Cremona Circuit (ITA), during the MotoEstate round
  •     R03: August 8–10, Automotodrom Grobnik (CRO), during the Alpe Adria round
  •     R04: September 12–14, Estoril Circuit (POR), during the ESBK round
  •     R05: November 7–9, Jerez Circuit (SPA), during the ESBK round
Fans and riders across Europe will thus have the chance to be part of this thrilling new show, spearheaded by one of the most iconic motorcycling figures of the 2000s: Ruben Xaus. The Andorran rider returned to racing in this category in the U.S. in 2024, clinching the championship in his debut season. Enthralled by this two-wheeled spectacle, Ruben will lead the organization of this continental series, supported by the Andorran federation and under the aegis of FIM Europe.

Registrations for the 2025 Bagger Racing European Cup will officially open during the Motorbike Expo (MBE) in Verona, scheduled for January 24–26.

 

Ducati and Aruba.it team up for the first, landmark FIM Motocross World Championship debut

