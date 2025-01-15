Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 Calendar

The European cup will feature five rounds in five different European countries, hosted during very prestigious events. Here’s the schedule:

Fans and riders across Europe will thus have the chance to be part of this thrilling new show, spearheaded by one of the most iconic motorcycling figures of the 2000s: Ruben Xaus. The Andorran rider returned to racing in this category in the U.S. in 2024, clinching the championship in his debut season. Enthralled by this two-wheeled spectacle, Ruben will lead the organization of this continental series, supported by the Andorran federation and under the aegis of FIM Europe.

Registrations for the 2025 Bagger Racing European Cup will officially open during the Motorbike Expo (MBE) in Verona, scheduled for January 24–26.