Racing Royalty Jim Redman At The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show

Motorcycling legends are set to take centre stage at this year’s Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show, taking place on February 22–23, 2025, at the Bath & West Showground.

In an exciting addition to an already star-studded lineup, six-time World Champion and Isle of Man TT winner Jim Redman will be joining fellow racing icons Alex George and Chas Mortimer for a weekend filled with thrilling stories, nostalgia, and motorcycling magic.

Jim Redman, whose name is etched in history as one of Honda’s greatest racers, dominated the sport in the 1960s and became a household name for his unparalleled skill and success. Now, fans have the chance to meet the man behind the accolades, as he shares highlights from his golden era of racing and signs autographs for those inspired by his remarkable career.

Not to be outdone, Alex George, known for his unforgettable victories at the Isle of Man TT, and Chas Mortimer, the only rider to win Grand Prix races in four different classes, will also grace the stage to recount their extraordinary journeys in the racing world.

But The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show is more than just a chance to meet these racing legends. Visitors can look forward to stunning classic bike displays, expertly curated by passionate clubs, alongside an autojumble packed with rare finds and essential parts for restorers. Whether you’re hunting for a hidden gem or simply soaking in the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone at this unmissable event.

Ticket Information

Advance tickets are just £16, with on-the-door prices at £20. Under-16s go free when accompanied by a paying adult, making it a fantastic day out for families as well as dedicated enthusiasts. Tickets are available now at www.classicbikeshows.com

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the history of classic motorcycling alongside its greatest names. Join us for a weekend of unforgettable stories, legendary machines, and pure motoring passion at The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show!