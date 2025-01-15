Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Racing Royalty Jim Redman At The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show

Industry NewsShows and EventsClassic MotorCycle Show
1 min.read

Motorcycling legends are set to take centre stage at this year’s Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show, taking place on February 22–23, 2025, at the Bath & West Showground.

In an exciting addition to an already star-studded lineup, six-time World Champion and Isle of Man TT winner Jim Redman will be joining fellow racing icons Alex George and Chas Mortimer for a weekend filled with thrilling stories, nostalgia, and motorcycling magic.
Jim Redman, whose name is etched in history as one of Honda’s greatest racers, dominated the sport in the 1960s and became a household name for his unparalleled skill and success. Now, fans have the chance to meet the man behind the accolades, as he shares highlights from his golden era of racing and signs autographs for those inspired by his remarkable career.
Not to be outdone, Alex George, known for his unforgettable victories at the Isle of Man TT, and Chas Mortimer, the only rider to win Grand Prix races in four different classes, will also grace the stage to recount their extraordinary journeys in the racing world.
But The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show is more than just a chance to meet these racing legends. Visitors can look forward to stunning classic bike displays, expertly curated by passionate clubs, alongside an autojumble packed with rare finds and essential parts for restorers. Whether you’re hunting for a hidden gem or simply soaking in the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone at this unmissable event.
Ticket Information
Advance tickets are just £16, with on-the-door prices at £20. Under-16s go free when accompanied by a paying adult, making it a fantastic day out for families as well as dedicated enthusiasts. Tickets are available now at www.classicbikeshows.com.
Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the history of classic motorcycling alongside its greatest names. Join us for a weekend of unforgettable stories, legendary machines, and pure motoring passion at The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show!

 

Latest Articles

Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 Calendar

Latest News 0
The 2025 calendar for the BAGGER RACING EUROPEAN CUP is now official! The championship will bring Bagger motorcycles to racetrack in Europe for the very first time, following their success in the American Bagger Racing League.

Ducati and Aruba.it team up for the first, landmark FIM Motocross World Championship debut

Latest News 0
Ducati and Aruba.it further strengthen their partnership.

NEW from Oxford: Hot Seat – in stock now

Accessories 0
We’ve sorted out your cold hands with HotGrips, but what about your bum?!?...

Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 Calendar

