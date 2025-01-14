Tuesday, January 14, 2025
BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team 2025: Familiar names and a strong new addition

Endurance World ChampionshipLatest NewsRacing
2 min.read

Bmw Motorrad World Endurance Team 2025: Familiar Names And A Strong New AdditionFamiliar names and a strong new addition as the rider lineup for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team for the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) is set.

South African Steven Odendaal will join the regular riders Markus Reiterberger (GER) and Sylvain Guintoli (FRA). Estonian Hannes Soomer will also be ready again as the fourth rider for the 2025 season.

31-year-old Odendaal has been a permanent fixture in the FIM EWC paddock since 2022, making him a true endurance expert. Previously, he was the overall runner-up in the 2021 FIM Supersport World Championship, competed for eight years in the Moto2 World Championship, and won the Moto2 European Championship in 2016.

Reiterberger has been deeply rooted in BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s FIM EWC project from the beginning and will enter his sixth season with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in 2025. Guintoli, the 2014 Superbike World Champion and 2021 FIM EWC World Champion, joined team manager Werner Daemen’s squad for the 2024 season. For Soomer, it will also be his second year in the team and on the #37 BMW M 1000 RR.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “With this strong rider lineup, we have assembled an important part of our overall package for the FIM EWC 2025. Our clear goal is to become world champions in endurance racing after winning the title in the FIM World Superbike Championship. With our quartet of riders, we are well-prepared for this. Markus Reiterberger has been a key part of the success story of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team from the very beginning. Sylvain Guintoli has been a very important part of the project since last season with all his skill and experience. Newcomer Steven Odendaal has also already made a successful name for himself in the FIM EWC. Additionally, we have a strong fourth rider in Hannes Soomer, who has settled in excellently in his first year on the BMW M 1000 RR and at BMW Motorrad Motorsport. At the same time, we would like to thank Ilya Mikhalchik for his long-standing commitment to the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. He has also been instrumental in shaping the team from the beginning and setting it on the path to success.”

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “With our rider lineup, we are well-prepared to enter the title fight in 2025. Markus is our stalwart, and we are excited to enter our sixth FIM EWC season together with him. Sylvain was a great addition to our team in 2024, and it’s fantastic that our collaboration with him continues. Our new addition Steven has already been testing with us, and he has quickly settled into the team. In Hannes, we have a strong fourth rider who made a great contribution to the team last year. However, in an endurance team, it’s not just about speed and skill, but also team spirit – and that’s an aspect that distinguishes our quartet. Unfortunately, Ilya will no longer be with us. I thank him for the many years together and wish him success in the future.”

 

Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New MotoAmerica Talent Cup

