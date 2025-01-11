Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty

Yamaha Motor UK is proud to announce an enhancement to its customer aftersales offering.

Effective immediately, all Model Year 2025 Yamaha road-going motorcycles and scooters, including the versatile NEO’s electric scooter and its batteries, will come with an extended Three-Year Factory Warranty as standard.

Ever since it was founded in 1955, the Yamaha Motor Company set out on a mission to create machines that would both innovate and thrill, offering each Yamaha rider the feeling of deep satisfaction and excitement born from encountering something of exceptional value, quality, and performance – KANDO

As part of that mission to deliver exceptional value, this new Three-Year Factory Warranty is a testament to Yamaha’s confidence in the quality, durability, and reliability of its products. Whether riders are touring long distances on the new TRACER 9 GT , unleashing the cutting-edge R9 , or clocking up the miles through London on the new NMAX 125 TECH MAX , this additional 12 months of extended Factory-backed Warranty aims to provide customers with enhanced peace of mind during every ride, and cement motorcycles and scooters as an even more compelling choice for 2025 and beyond.

