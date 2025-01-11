Saturday, January 11, 2025
Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters now backed by three-year factory warranty

Industry NewsDealer NewsManufacturers
Yamaha Motorcycles & Scooters Now Backed By Three-year Factory WarrantyYamaha Motor UK is proud to announce an enhancement to its customer aftersales offering.

Effective immediately, all Model Year 2025 Yamaha road-going motorcycles and scooters, including the versatile NEO’s electric scooter and its batteries, will come with an extended Three-Year Factory Warranty as standard.
Ever since it was founded in 1955, the Yamaha Motor Company set out on a mission to create machines that would both innovate and thrill, offering each Yamaha rider the feeling of deep satisfaction and excitement born from encountering something of exceptional value, quality, and performance – KANDO.
As part of that mission to deliver exceptional value, this new Three-Year Factory Warranty is a testament to Yamaha’s confidence in the quality, durability, and reliability of its products. Whether riders are touring long distances on the new TRACER 9 GT, unleashing the cutting-edge R9, or clocking up the miles through London on the new NMAX 125 TECH MAX, this additional 12 months of extended Factory-backed Warranty aims to provide customers with enhanced peace of mind during every ride, and cement motorcycles and scooters as an even more compelling choice for 2025 and beyond.

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

 

NEW Alpinestars Supertech R10 Martinator – in stock now

NEW Alpinestars Supertech R10 Martinator – in stock now

Helmets 0
The Supertech R10 is the pinnacle of Alpinestars' racing helmets. ECE 22.06 and FIM homologated, this top performing aerodynamic helmet has a 3K high density carbon shell with A-Head fitment system and the choice of two spoilers optimised for race and road use.

New Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC recruit Di Meglio aiming for wins and great things

Endurance World Championship 0
Double champion Mike Di Meglio has set winning races in the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship as a key target following his switch to Kawasaki Webike Trickstar.

The PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team confirms its WorldSBK and WorldSSP line-up for the 2025 season

Latest News 0
The PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team announces its plans for the 2025 Superbike and Supersport World Championship season.

