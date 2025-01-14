KM99 strengthens EWC prospects with Marc VDS partnership

Leading independent FIM Endurance World Championship squad KM99 has joined forces with Marc VDS Racing Team, one of motorcycle racing’s most successful outfits.

The exciting new partnership, announced at Château de Modave near Liège, Belgium, this evening (Monday) has been described by KM99 as a “major evolution for our team” and will result in KM99 running under the ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 banner.

In just two seasons, KM99, which is owned by Gaëtan Schyns and managed by Mario Küpper, has become a leading EWC entrant, finishing in the top 10 in the Suzuka 8 Hours and claiming a podium finish in the Bol d’Or 24-hour race.

Marc VDS Racing Team was founded in Belgium in 2009 by Marc-Oswald van der Straten-Ponthoz and has achieved considerable success competing on two wheels and four.

Its partnership with KM99 marks its first foray in the EWC, which is promoted by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports under a long-term alliance with governing body Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme and consists of two 24-hour races and two races run for eight hours, including the 8 Hours of Spa Motos in Belgium.

A communication from KM99 read: “The year 2024 ended exceptionally well for KM99 with a second place at the Bol d’Or, allowing the team to secure fourth place in the Endurance World Championship, as the first private team. This remarkable result boosted us and pushed us to think about the best strategy to go even further in 2025.

“After many discussions with Yamaha and the Marc VDS team, we are proud to announce a major evolution for our team. The objective is clear: to aim for excellence and fight for the title against the various factory teams. Being able to join the great Marc VDS family, which has dominated Moto2 for many years with three titles, while also having left its mark on MotoGP and MotoE, represents a real motivation and immense pride for us.”

While KM99’s expert technical team remains unchanged, its rider line-up has been further strengthened with the recruitment of young Italian Alessandro Delbianco as back up to existing race riders Randy de Puniet, Jérémy Guarnoni and Florian Marino from France.

Delbianco, an FIM Superbike World Championship racer, made his EWC debut in the Dunlop-equipped Superstock category in 2024, making two appearances with Yamaha-powered Pitlane Endurance – JP3. De Puniet, Guarnoni and Marino are established among the elite of current EWC racers with Guarnoni part of the Team SRC Kawasaki France line-up that won the 2018-19 EWC title.

KM99’s communication continued: “We are satisfied to maintain our current trio, which has proven its effectiveness. We are still strengthening the team with the arrival of a fourth pilot. Knowing the Yamaha R1 perfectly, Alessandro will bring all his experience to help us reach our ambitions. The 2025 season promises to be full of challenges and excitement for ELF/Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99, and we are ready to take up the challenge by always targeting higher.”

ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 will use Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycles and Dunlop tyres.

FIM Endurance World Championship calendar 2025

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos, Le Mans, France: 17-20 April

Ticket sales: https://ticket.24h-motos.com/content

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: 6-7 June

Ticket sales: https://www.spamotos.com/en/ticketing/

Round 3: 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Suzuka Circuit, Japan: 1-3 August

Ticket sales: Information coming soon

Round 4: Bol d’Or, Circuit Paul Ricard, France: 18-21 September

Ticket sales: https://boldor.com/billetterie/