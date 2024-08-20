International Motor Film Awards 2024

“the Oscars for the motoring world”

The 11th annual International Motor Film Awards – which takes place at Alexandra Palace, London on Friday 4th October 2024 – revealed the list of film nominees on 15th August – and “Lost Stadiums: West Ham Speedway”, part of which was filmed at the Ace in 2022, has been nominated in the Best Documentary Featurecategory.

About The Film

This community driven documentary – Lost Stadiums: West Ham Speedway – relies on oral history from community members, historians and former riders to tell the story of this forgotten treasure, half a century since it closed its doors for the last time. Commissioned by Royal Docks Learning & Activity Centre (RDLAC) as part of a Heritage project supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund, this is a factual documentary film running at 48mins which also explores the social history of mid-twentieth century London.

Whilst working on ways to make the film available for free as soon as possible, it is available to rent/buy on Prime Video at link:

