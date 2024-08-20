Kawasaki and JD Stunts Set New Guinness World Record

Last weekend, stunt rider Jonny Davies, AKA JD Stunts, set a new Guinness World Record for being the fastest person to be dragged behind a motorcycle.

Using the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX, he recorded an incredible 159.52mph, breaking the 25-year-old existing record.

Taking place at Elvington Airfield as part of the 2024 Ultimate Supercar Event, JD Stunts wowed the crowds with his incredible feat. Already a two-time Guinness World Record holder, late last year, Jonny set his sights on breaking the record for the fastest speed dragged behind a motorcycle, which was previously set by Gary Rothwell in 1999.

After speaking with Kawasaki at Motorcycle Live last year, it was clear the supercharged Ninja H2 SX would be the perfect machine for accelerating hard in the short distance available while maintaining stability. The bike remained completely stock, apart from a specially fitted secondary throttle at the rear of the machine that would allow Jonny to continue accelerating while skiing behind.

Having had several practice runs over the summer, all eyes were on JD on Sunday, August 18th to see if he could break the long-standing record. With two official attempts, the County Durham rider fell just 2mph short on his first run before setting a new Guinness World Record of 159.52mph on his second.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:

“As soon as Jonny came to see us at Motorcycle Live last year and explained what he wanted to do, we were hooked! We discussed a couple of different bikes in our range, but the Ninja H2 SX was by far the best tool for the job. His dedication and attention to detail are unrivalled, and we are so pleased to see Jonny break the record! It was a nerve-wracking experience watching the attempt, but it was fantastic to witness the achievement along with a huge supportive crowd!”

Jonny Davies:

“One word to sum up my feelings after breaking the world record, overwhelmed! It was brilliant to see so many people turn out to support the attempt on the day. It has been amazing having the support from Kawasaki UK, putting their trust in me at the very beginning of the project, supplying a specially adapted Ninja H2SX, which was the perfect tool for the job. The bike passed the ultimate stability test of 159.522mph with no rider and pulled like a train even with me getting dragged along the floor behind it! Now for what’s next…”

