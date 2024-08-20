Apollo RFN Launches New range of Electric Kids Bikes

The RFN Warrior Kids SX E400 and SX E500 starting from just £599 inc VAT.

Urban Moto Ltd, the exclusive distributor of Apollo’s RFN in the UK, is thrilled to launch of RFN Warrior Kids SX E400 and SX E500. Apollo RFN Electric Motorcycles, renowned for pioneering the next generation of electric off-road and on-road motorcycles such as RFN Rally Pro, and Road Legal RS, now proudly presents the Warrior Kids SX E400 and SX E500—two ground breaking electric motocross bikes designed specifically for young riders.

Introducing the First Professional-Looking MX Bikes for Kids

The Warrior Kids SX E400 and SX E500 are the first electric motorcycles in the UK for kids aged 3-8 years that boast a professional mx design, complete with sporty colour options. These bikes are not just visually striking—they are the perfect starter bikes for young enthusiasts beginning their two wheel journey.

Powerful Yet Safe

Apollo RFN understands that safety is paramount for young riders. That’s why the Warrior Kids series has been meticulously engineered to offer both power and safety. The bikes feature a cut out lanyard, fully enclosed chain, custom-developed off-road tyres, and high-quality suspension, ensuring stability on wet or uneven terrain. This thoughtful design provides parents with peace of mind, knowing their children can ride freely and safely.

Key Features of the Warrior Kids SX E400 and SX E500:

Professional Design: The first kids’ motorcycles with a design inspired by professional motocross bikes, available in vibrant, sporty colour options: Blue / Red, Green/ Pink & Pink/ Yellow .

Safe and Stable: Equipped with a fully enclosed chain, anti-slip tyres, and race-level suspension to ensure a safe and stable ride on various terrains.

Powerful Performance: SX E400: 36V 250W motor, 26 Nm. torque, Peak power 400W , 15.5 mph top speed, 12” tyres , suitable for riders aged 3-6 years or height 90-110 cm, priced at £599. SX E500: 36V 350W motor, 34 Nm. torque, Peak power 500W , 18.5 mph top speed, 14” tyres , suitable for riders aged 4 -8 years or height 100-120 cm, priced at £899.

Range and Battery Life: Both models offer a range of up to 11 miles or up to 2 hours in Eco Mode for the SX E400 and up to 1 hour for the SX E500.

Built to Last: Constructed with wear-resistant materials and a high-strength carbon steel frame, these bikes are designed to withstand the adventures of young riders.

Additional Safety Features: The lanyard ‘Power Off’ and parent-controlled power lock features ensure that the bike’s power is managed safely.

Warranty: A 12-month warranty covers main components, excluding service items and subject to adherence to the service schedule.

Future-Proofed: As children grow and their skills improve, they can seamlessly upgrade to more advanced MX bikes within the Apollo RFN range.

Power up parts and accessories: A full range of accessories will shortly be available including custom decals, race suspension and hydraulic brakes power up batteries and more.

The Best Start to a Motocross Journey

The Warrior Kids SX E400 and SX E500 are not just bikes—they are the beginning of a journey into the exciting world of off road riding. These models offer young riders the chance to experience the thrill of the sport in a safe, controlled environment, making them the ideal introduction to the two wheel lifestyle.

Availability

The Warrior Kids SX E400 and SX E500 will be available for purchase starting 29th August at authorised Apollo RFN dealers.

For more information, please visit www.rfnbikes.co.uk or www.urbanmoto.co.uk.