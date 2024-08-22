Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles to be Sold at Auction

Two unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles owned and hand signed by Daniel Craig to be sold at auction to support the RNLI

Actor Daniel Craig CMG and Triumph Motorcycles are joining forces to offer fans an exclusive opportunity to own two pieces of motorcycle and film history in support of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the charity that saves lives at sea. Inspired by the Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 that featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die,these editions, which sold out on day of launch, will be offered at auction with Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles at the Autumn Stafford Sale during the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on 12th and 13th October 2024 in Staffordshire (UK).

Not only will the successful bidders secure the #003/250 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, and the #001/250 Tiger 900 Bond Edition, both motorcycles will be hand signed by Daniel Craig on each side. They will be sold with the original V5C documents bearing Daniel Craig’s name, as well as a certificate of authenticity signed by both Daniel Craig and Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO, Nick Bloor. Offered at an estimate of £10,000-20,000 each, both lots will include a riding experience at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales, UK with James Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt double Paul Edmondson.

Daniel Craig said: “The RNLI has been close to my heart all my life since growing up near the RNLI station at Hoylake. I have incredible memories of going afloat with the RNLI crew at Ramsgate to experience firsthand what it’s like to be part of the organisation that has saved over 146,000 lives since starting up over 200 years ago. I am honoured and immensely proud to support the RNLI and hope the auction of Triumph’s Limited Edition Bond motorcycles proves popular. The riding experience with Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson adds another unique and exciting dynamic to the lots. I worked with Lee on Casino Royale, all the way through to No Time To Die; the opportunity is not to be missed and will help raise funds for the truly lifesaving cause that is the RNLI.” Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor added: “Triumph is delighted to support the 200th anniversary of the RNLI with this auction of two unique Bond motorcycles spearheaded by Daniel Craig. We wish all bidders the very best of luck with the auction of Daniel Craig’s Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Bond Limited Editions, which are both unique motorcycles in Triumph’s history, and I hope that the winners enjoy the unique experience of riding with the incredible stunt riders Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson. This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity!”

James Stensel, Head of Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles department in the UK, remarked: “We are honoured to be the auction house of choice, collaborating with three exceptional British institutions; The RNLI, Triumph Motorcycles, and Daniel Craig on this exciting and important project, especially on the RNLI’s 200th anniversary. Triumph and Daniel Craig’s donation of two such evocative and thrilling motorcycles for this worthy cause is truly inspiring.”

View catalogue: https://cars.bonhams.com/auction/29728/the-autumn-stafford-sale-the-classic-motorcycle-mechanics-show/