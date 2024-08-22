GIVI XL09, maximum adaptability and functionality for travelling

GIVI revolutionises motorbike equipment with a new model that can be used as a side bag or top case.

GIVI, synonymous with passion and Italian design, has raised the standard of motorbike accessories with its latest creation: the XL09 semi-rigid bag. This new addition to the X-Line range not only promises functionality and durability; it’s designed for adventurers looking for maximum independence and customisation on their trips, thanks to its ability to be positioned in different ways. With a 33-litre capacity and MONOKEY® attachment system, it’s the perfect combination of advanced technology and adaptability, built to withstand and perform in the most demanding conditions.

Since its foundation in 1978 by Giuseppe Visenzi, a former World Motorcycling Championship rider, GIVI has been a reference in the world of motorbike equipment. The brand stands out for its firm commitment to innovation and quality, with a clear main objective: to make life easier for motorcyclists and improve their experiences on two wheels through innovative products such as its new XL09 semi-rigid bag.

The XL09 is a compendium of technical solutions to meet the needs of the most demanding bikers. One example of this is its MONOKEY® attachment system, which has been designed to be used both as a side bag and as a top case in order to suit every rider’s tastes. It features a 33-litre capacity and a removable 25-litre waterproof inner bag, perfect for protecting your luggage from heavy rain. It also has a separate 8-litre compartment, which can be accessed without unhooking the case from the bike.

Made from high quality materials such as 1200D and 1680/PU polyester, thermoformed EVA and TPU, it guarantees exceptional durability and UV resistance of up to 1500 hours. The case features an ergonomic, padded handle for easy hand carrying, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap. Meanwhile, its double straps at the top are ideal for attaching waterproof jackets or suits. The main zip is equipped with holes for attaching a security padlock, and a reflective perimeter insert ensures increased visibility in low-light conditions. The XL09 is now available from GIVI dealers for £230.00 (VAT included).

For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.