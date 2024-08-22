The Scalpel Returns: Ktm 790 Duke Review

Originally launched in 2018, the 790 Duke as is often the way with KTM was a bold and unique take on what a middle weight naked motorcycle should be. Housing the manufacturers first ever parallel twin it was squarely aimed at being the sharpest tool in the middle weight market with the self-proclaimed ‘Scalpel’ moniker thanks to the also all new tubular steel back bone chassis.

In typical modern KTM style it also led the way being the first middleweight naked to the market to feature an IMU unit which brought with it a full suite of electronics including 4 riding modes, multi-level traction control, wheelie control and lean angle based abs itself with an adjustable ‘Supermoto’ mode enabling rear wheel locking for stunt based fun. Topped off with a quickshifter & autoblipper all thanks to the addition of a fly-by wire throttle.

The model was well received by both press and the buying public with its only main criticism being somewhat inconsistent fuelling and some ill feeling towards lacking certain items such as adjustable suspension and leading name tyres its rivals offered. The model ran until the introduction of Euro5 in 2020/21 when in its current format the 790 motor required some work which in turn led to the launch of the 890 duke.

In the subsequent years with the ever-increasing life costs pushing up the average motorcycle OTR, KTM saw the need to be able to offer more affordably priced models within its range as well as being able to increase its worldwide distribution capabilities. Enter stage right, CF Moto in a move to have the Chinese marque manufacture certain models whilst KTM in turn take over the distribution of their CF moto products within the UK and Ireland.

This led to the reintroduction of the 790 Duke at the beginning of 2023, now updated to meet Euro5 with all the subtle upgrades and improvements that can come from the interim years of manufacturing experience and electronic advancements.

With a reduced claim in bhp, down to 95 from 105 along with an increase in claimed wet weight from 175 to 187.7kg pointing towards some of the comprises needed to meet Euro 5 the claimed maximum torque figure of 63.4 lb-ft does confirm the manufacturers claim of positive overall improvements in the riding experience with particular attention being given to throttle control and fuelling issues felt on the original model.

Sitting astride the 790 Duke for the first time I’m immediately taken by how small and light the bike feels. Despite the tall seat height at 825mm (a lower 805mm option is available through the power parts catalogue along with a lowering rear suspension link reducing the seat height a further 25mm) both my feet were firmly on the ground. I put this down to the narrowness of the bike aided by the compactness of the LC8 motor. Both the front of the seat and lower half of the petrol tank give the bike a svelte razor like feel. Suitably wide bars, themselves marked for adjustability fore and aft give excellent leverage as I rock the bike backwards and forward to get a feel for things. I also note that Brembo style squarer edge brake/clutch levers each have span adjustment immediately giving me a sense of thought and quality I wasn’t necessarily expecting from its price point.

I also spot the undermount steering damper, again unusual in the sector and perhaps something of a sign of intent with regards to the geometry KTM have equipped the model with.

Despite being narrow at the rear, the petrol tank suitably widens towards the front and also as it rises finishing higher than a usual road bike petrol tank giving a feeling of sitting in the bike rather than on it. It lends itself to giving extra support to clamp against under braking and turning whilst still giving that narrowness to counteract the extra seat height at a standstill.

The seat also widens significantly towards the rear, which is perfect once you’re on the move to slide back onto for more comfort. It’s also a surprisingly deep and supple feeling seat and I can report not once during my time with the 790 did I arrive at a destination in discomfort.

The pegs are reasonably neutral in their position, resulting in only slightly bent knees for myself however are canted slightly forward, which rotate your feet downwards giving a sportier feel. The standard handlebar position canting my upper half slightly forward in a similar vein to the Suzuki GSX-8S, another middleweight I found to offer a perfect blend of comfort/control with its riding position. The ability to either rotate these fore/aft for more comfort or to push more weight over the front is a nice touch.

The difference between the 790, and with all of its other natural competitors, is that due to the overall seat height and its longer stoke suspension (140mm front & 150mm rear) it sits in a unique position of being in between a normal road bike and closer (albeit only 30>40mm) to say a supermoto bike in its stature and riding sensation.

During my riding the extra vision afforded by this meant I could see over hedges/crops and vehicles along my preferred local routes of b roads allowing me to make passes and progress that would not have been possible on its natural competitors. Despite being a little short in the stem, the mirrors can be adjusted to provide ample rearward vision and the remarkedly loud standard exhaust provided enough noise to make other road users aware of your presence should the distinctively shaped LED running lights not have peaked their attention in their mirrors.

The exhaust itself running up and exiting with a high mounted silencer also help to reinforce the Supermotard feel and I believe adds to the overall visceral feeling the bike gives, popping and banging with a closeness not felt with the more modern lower exiting systems.

The throttle itself is very strongly sprung on its return, ala motorcross and can give the impression of a snatchy throttle until you adapt to the extra umph that’s required to meter off throttle moments. The overall fuelling is very good, in fact the only