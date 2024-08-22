ZERO Motorcycles announces new aftercare warranty

Partnering with The Motorcycle Organisation, aftercare is available on all new and used ZEROs

12, 24, and 36 month plans available, with or without battery care

Available on all bikes below seven years old and 70k miles

Thursday 22nd August 2024 – ZERO, the world’s leading manufacturer of 100% electric motorcycles, have announced a new aftercare warranty for all new purchases.

Partnering with The Motorcycle Organisation, aftercare warranty can be added to all purchases of a new or used ZERO, up to a maximum age of seven years and a maximum mileage of 70k. Cover can be selected with or without battery protection, but all warranties cover mechanical failures on the grounds of wear and tear.

Available on 12, 24, and 36 month options, the new warranty can include:

Platinum aftercare without battery cover

Platinum aftercare with battery cover

Platinum aftercare without battery cover + roadside assistance

Platinum aftercare with battery cover + roadside assistance

Standalone AA breakdown assistance

The Motorcycle Organisation guarantee that no claim will be rejected on the grounds of wear and tear where the motorcycle has covered less than 70k miles and is under seven years old at the time of claim.

Additional to the warranty options, extra cover built in includes recovery cover if your valid claim means the bike is immobile and requires recovery to a repair garage. It also includes accommodation and rail fare of up to £100 to get you home or ensure you have somewhere to stay whilst your bike is being fixed. The warranty also additionally covers policyholders for personal trips to mainland Europe, for a maximum of sixty consecutive days.

The cost to dealers for the policy is as follows:

Price structure including battery cover

12 months cover with a £3k claim limit – £355 + VAT includes six-month battery cover from date of policy inception

24 months cover with a £3k claim limit – £479 + VAT includes 12-month battery cover from date of policy inception

36 months cover with a £3k claim limit – £520 + VAT includes 18-month battery cover from date of policy inception

Price structure excluding battery cover

12 months cover with a £3k claim limit – £255 + VAT

24 months cover with a £3k claim limit – £324 + VAT

36 months cover with a £3k claim limit – £418 + VAT

Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager for ZERO, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce the new aftercare warranty, available to offer on all new and used ZERO purchases. We want everybody to enjoy their ZERO to the fullest extent, so having a full and complete warranty offer gives all riders the peace of mind that, should anything happen, we’ve got you covered to get you back on the road fast!”.