Stay Cool & Dry in the Weise Hive Jacket

AA-rated mesh jacket, with a removable breathable and waterproof membrane to deal with changeable conditions.

Named after the hexagonal shape of its 3-D mesh panels, the Weise Hive jacket combines maximum venting with a handy removable waterproof membrane, to deal with any occasional summer showers encountered.

Extra-large 3-D mesh panels at the front and rear of the torso, and on each arm, allow maximum airflow when the going gets hot. Their size makes them much more efficient than the zipped vents found on many textile jackets.

The removable waterproof and windproof liner provides backup should the conditions change while out riding. It’s easy to get in and out, allowing you to adapt swiftly on the road.



Rated AA for safety, the Hive has a tough and durable 600D fabric shell and comes with RE ZRO® removable shoulder and elbow armour, and a RE ZRO® back protector as standard.

Perfect for summer riding jackets, RE ZRO® armour is lighter and more flexible than the majority of impact protection products on the market without any compromise on performance. Its unique design also allows for greater breathability, eliminating hot spots in garments. Designed and developed in the UK, RE ZRO® is also the world’s first rapidly biodegradable* impact protection!

Popper-secured adjusters on the forearms and biceps of the jacket prevent billowing, and a trouser connection zip with comfort stretch panel prevents the jacket riding up at the back. Accordion-style stretch panels in key areas allow flexibility.

Two hand-warmer pockets with zipped closure, and two internal pockets, offer plenty of options for carrying essentials. There’s also 3M® reflective detailing for improved visibility at night and on dull rainy days.

The Weise Hive comes in Black, with red highlighting and a subtle logo on the chest. It’s available in sizes S-5XL and retails at £199.99 including VAT. Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com

*Biodegrade in landfill estimated at 3-5 years with ‘zero’ residue.