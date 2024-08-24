The Swiss sun shines for Prado & L.Coenen in the Ram Qualifying Races at Frauenfeld.

Round 17 of the MXGP World Motocross Championships kicked into life today at the Schweizer Zucker circuit in Frauenfeld for the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by IXS, and with beautiful blue skies the conditions were on the hot side for the afternoon’s RAM Qualifying Races.

The battle at the top of the MXGP World Championship continues to tighten up as Jorge Prado took the win for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, narrowing the gap to just eight points behind Tim Gajser, who took second for Team HRC. He also closed the gap in the race for the RAM Driving Experience as well, taking his fifth Black Plate of the year compared to the seven of Gajser!

The MX2 class again saw a battle between the Championship rivals from the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team, with Lucas Coenen emerging triumphant after a big crash for Kay de Wolf left him lucky to still pick up second place.





Tim Gajser showed his pace on the Swiss grassland surface with the fastest time in both Practice sessions, just ahead of Prado in Time Practice, with home hero Jeremy Seewer getting amongst the top men with third for the Kawasaki Racing Team ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Jeffrey Herlings.

There was a strong return to racing for Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez as he launched around the first corner in the lead, just ahead of Seewer who got the banks of Swiss fans screaming for their man! Another rider back from injury, Maxime Renaux of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team, was a good fourth at the start behind Prado, while Herlings and Gajser were down in eighth and ninth!

On the third lap Seewer, who had made several attempts to pass Fernandez for the lead, tipped over in a deep rut and dropped to seventh. On the same lap, Renaux got passed by Gajser and Herlings as the Slovenian had sneaked past “The Bullet” on the opening lap. The three title contenders then took their turns to get past Fernandez and stayed in those positions for the final ten laps!

The crowd were kept entertained by the recovery of Seewer, who skipped deftly past Fernandez on lap eight and chased after Renaux. Meanwhile, Romain Febvre, having recently renewed his contract with the Kawasaki Racing Team, recovered from a poor start and passed Alberto Forato for ninth in the closing stages after the Standing Construct Honda man fell from sixth, but would claim the final point.

Fernandez dropped to eighth as the early pace and heat wore him down. Glenn Coldenhoff took sixth for Fantic Factory Racing, and Kevin Horgmo a charging seventh for Team Ship To Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR.

Seewer took one final lunge at Renaux but nearly fell again on the last lap, having to settle for fifth behind the Frenchman and console himself with his move up to fourth in the Championship ahead of Renaux’s absent teammate Calvin Vlaanderen.

Prado led his fellow title contenders as Gajser and Herlings took second and third. Herlings is now 36 behind the Slovenian, but the reigning Champ continues to reel in the leader with the deficit now down to just eight points!

Jorge Prado: ”I mean it’s very warm today yeah especially now I think it was way warmer than this afternoon. About the race, I made good passes and got the lead and got another qualifying race win. It’s good for the championship so let’s go get it!”

MXGP – RAM Qualifying Race – Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), 24:23.958; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:01.569; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED