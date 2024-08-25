Riders in serious condition following MGP crashes.

Wayne Axon; aka Ciderman, and local rider Chris Moffitt are in a serious condition following accidents in yesterday’s aborted Junior Manx Grand Prix. Axon crashed at Creg ny Baa on the first lap of the race; whilst Moffitt crashed out at Ballacrye on the second lap. It was Moffitt’s accident that necessitated the use of the red flag. We hope that both riders will make a full recovery from their injuries.

