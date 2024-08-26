Lopez leads the way with new lap record ahead of timesheets tightening up

Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) completed a perfect Friday at the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon with a new lap record in P1 after having already led the way on Friday morning.

The #21 set an impressive 1:50.989 benchmark to move two tenths clear of the first on the chase, rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), with CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team’s Jake Dixon taking the final spot inside the top three within a tenth of the Brazilian.

Fourth was even closer, with Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) within just 0.007 of Dixon, and small gaps from there on out: Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) in fifth is only half a tenth further back, ahead of Albert Arenas (QJMotor Gresini Moto2™) at a similar deficit and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team).

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had one of his best intermediate class showings so far in P7, ahead of Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) completing the top ten. Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) was the rider just edged out.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) was all the way down in P26, and fellow contender and teammate Ai Ogura in P17 as he returns from injury.

The FIM MotoGP™ Stewards have given a number of riders three-place grid penalties for being slow online in P1: Arenas, Alex Escrig (KLINT Forward Factory Team), Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team).

