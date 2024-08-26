Back to MotorLand: does another duel await in 2024?

MotoGP™ returns to the stage of some spectacular duels in recent seasons, with the scene set for a repeat performance. But which?

As the paddock arrived into MotorLand Aragon in 2021, now two-time MotoGP™ World Champion – and current Championship leader – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) had never won a MotoGP™ race. That changed on Sunday as the then #63 duelled eight-time World Champion, home hero and anti-clockwise king Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) for the top step, repelling seven attacks over the final three laps to join the pantheon of premier class winners. Since that day, their respective paths have taken plenty of twists and turns – and next year they converge as teammates. But a big chapter of what could become one of the sport’s biggest long term rivalries started right here. So can we expect a throwdown?

Bagnaia is on a roll as the paddock heads back to Spain. He’s now equalled his maximum number of wins in a season already – seven – and arrives in Aragon from a double taken in style at Spielberg. He’s the rider to beat, the Championship leader, riding in enemy territory and now looking down the barrel of a 2025 teammate whose presence will have its own say on Bagnaia’s legacy. Incidentally, the same rider who has a corner named